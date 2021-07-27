Rough first inning costly for Denver

Denver was looking for its first state tournament win in its fifth trip. The Cyclones have been to state four of the last six years. Denver loses only three seniors off the team and return 12 varsity members next season. Phelps, Layne Fober and Crayden Norman were the three seniors.

Delzell drove in five runs on three hits in the first two innings for the winning team Tuesday. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Tucker Dickherber and Kyle DeWeerdt each went 4-for-4 and combined to score seven times.

CENTERVILLE 10, NEW HAMPTON 0: The Big Red used a seven-run second inning to defeat the Chickasaws in the final 2A quarterfinal Tuesday.

Centerville, the second seed, banged out eight hits and took advantage of three New Hampton errors in the five-inning victory.

Drake Wenmark, Nathan O’Donnell and Cael Leistikow all collected hits for the Chickasaws who finish 19-16. It was New Hampton’s second state tournament appearance in program history.

The Chickasaws upset top-ranked Roland-Story in the substate finals to reach the tournament.

