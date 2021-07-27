Rough first inning costly for Denver

CARROLL – Denver’s quest for its first state tournament baseball win was quickly dashed in a disastrous first inning.
The Cyclones took an early lead when Bryce Phelps reached base to start the game and later scored.
But then Camanche came right back, sending an unthinkable 17 batters to the plate and scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first.
The Indians parlayed that into a 18-1, four-inning win over Denver in the Class 2A quarterfinals Tuesday at Merchants Park.
Third-seeded Camanche (24-6) advances to face Centerville or New Hampton on Wednesday. The sixth-seeded Cyclones finished 18-19 overall after coming on strong in the postseason.
The Indians collected 10 hits in the opening inning, highlighted by Mike Delzell’s three-run triple to left-center field. The Cyclones also committed three errors in the first.
Phelps, Denver’s ace who excelled last week in a substate win over Jesup, was unable to record an out on Tuesday. He allowed eight runs on five hits.
Phelps scored on a run-scoring hit by Cale Neuendorf. Kaden Miller, Mitchel DeVries and Mason Thurm also collected hits for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones had won 10 of its last 12 games entering the state tournament.
Denver was looking for its first state tournament win in its fifth trip. The Cyclones have been to state four of the last six years. Denver loses only three seniors off the team and return 12 varsity members next season. Phelps, Layne Fober and Crayden Norman were the three seniors.
Delzell drove in five runs on three hits in the first two innings for the winning team Tuesday. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Tucker Dickherber and Kyle DeWeerdt each went 4-for-4 and combined to score seven times.
CENTERVILLE 10, NEW HAMPTON 0: The Big Red used a seven-run second inning to defeat the Chickasaws in the final 2A quarterfinal Tuesday.
Centerville, the second seed, banged out eight hits and took advantage of three New Hampton errors in the five-inning victory.
Drake Wenmark, Nathan O’Donnell and Cael Leistikow all collected hits for the Chickasaws who finish 19-16. It was New Hampton’s second state tournament appearance in program history.
The Chickasaws upset top-ranked Roland-Story in the substate finals to reach the tournament.