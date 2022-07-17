Relishing the Challenge, Mustangs prepare for state tournament

The Independence baseball team shocked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5-4, in extra innings on Wednesday to punch a ticket to Iowa City and advance to its first state baseball tournament since 2010.

Nearly a month after losing to the Saints 14-6, the Mustangs rose to the challenge, hit the road and upset Xavier.

While preparing for the state tournament, head coach Matt Miller said the Mustangs worked to handle challenges head on during the season.

“We talked all summer about relishing the challenge,” Miller said. “When a challenge hits, we accept it and handle it like a team...[it is] a testament to what kind of kids on the team to be able to work through any adversity that is in front of them.”

According to Miller, that mentality played an instrumental role in surviving the sub state tournament.

“This is a group that had a goal to get to the state tournament,” Miller said. “We felt like we could get there, but we also knew, and agreed as a team that no matter which way we went in the postseason, it was going to be big a challenge to get there. There are so many great teams in this area, especially.”

The win also accomplished a goal which Miller said the Mustangs discussed immediately following the end of their season, last year.

“We set that goal last year after we lost in the sub-state final at Dubuque Wahlert,” Miller said. “We tried to train for that and any pitching we could see. It was fortunate for us that we could work through the postseason and that game at Xavier had all kinds of ups and downs…It kind of summed up our regular season. We are really excited.”

The Mustangs feature a blend of senior skill and experience with youthful talent. According to Miller, his group of seniors played a vital role both on the diamond and off.

“Our senior group is our core,” Miller said. “They have a lot of experience. Through a lot of their work ethic, it has brought some of the younger guys and taught them what it takes to play at the varsity level. We also have a great junior group that really gets after it…This is an upperclass group that loves to stay loose, loves to stay relaxed. When they are that way, they are really fun to be around and they are tough to beat.”

In addition to his core group of seniors, two juniors—Korver Hupke and Mitchell Johnson—put together season that jump off the stat sheet. Hupke led the Mustangs in strikeouts with 59 while getting the most work, 55.1 innings, of the entire Indee rotation.

“Korver is an absolute workhorse on the mound,” Miller said. “He is not a high 80s guy that is going to blow by a ton of people. He has to be an artist on the mound. He has to change speeds…There are times where he pushes us through games through sheer determination. He has been a great leader for us both on the mound, defensively, and at the plate.”

While Hupke starred at the plate, Johnson flexed his muscles at the plate. Johnson drove in the fifth most runs in Class 3A with 49 RBIs on 11 home runs, tied for fourth most in the state this season, six doubles and 44 total hits.

“Mitch Johnson…you are not going to find someone who puts in more time than him,” Miller said. “He will be out there hitting until midnight, one in the morning on our field…He will be up early the next morning doing it again. He has made some big strides with some minor adjustments at the plate. He is a strong kid. He has, actually, cut down on his swing and that has helped his power numbers.”

Miller said he believes the junior duo put their names on the map with their performances this season.

“To us, they were known commodities,” Miller said. “Neither one were known commodities through northeast Iowa or Iowa. They are now.”

Indee will take on fourth-seeded West Delaware in the opening round on Monday at 2 p.m.

The Mustangs and Hawks met earlier this season, on May 23, as West Delaware hosted Indee for a doubleheader. The teams split with the Hawks taking the first game, 5-1, and the Mustangs winning the second, 5-4.

Miller said he expects a ‘really good environment even for a state tournament game’ and a great battle.

“When you look at West Delaware, it is a senior led group almost entirely through,” Miller said. “They are playing great baseball right now. Their pitching staff has been phenomenal as of late. They have not given up a run yet this postseason…What that tells us is…going to come down to one play or one little thing that is going to make the difference. It is going to be a battle. No doubt about it.”