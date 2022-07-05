Redhawks defeat Hudson, advance to semifinals

TRAER — The North Tama baseball team defeated the Hudson Pirates, 7-3, to advance to the Class 1A sub state 4 semifinals, Tuesday.

The (16-9) Redhawks hosted the (9-18) Pirates at J. L. Lister Field less than a week after the two teams’ last meeting. On Thursday, June 30, the Pirates defeated North Tama in Hudson, 6-3.

North Tama head coach Dan Kopriva said the earlier loss may have helped the Redhawks during Tuesday’s contest.

“They beat us right before district play,” Kopriva said. “Maybe that worked into our favor. It is hard to beat a team twice.”

After a scoreless first inning, the Redhawks opened up the scoring the bottom of the second inning. An RBI bunt single by senior Austin Unker scored senior Adam Greiner from third.

During the next at-bat, following a bunt attempt from sophomore Ryan Hosek, Josh Dostal made it home on a Pirates’ throwing error to put the Redhawks in front 2-0.

Later in the second, freshman Kolt Knaack put North Tama on top 4-0 with two more runs on a single to shallow right field.

The Pirates did not respond until the top of the fourth inning as Hudson scratched across one run with two outs. After junior Caleb Ham reached second via stolen base, sophomore Oliver Thompson drilled a double to left field near the foul line to cut the Redhawks lead to 4-1.

Two innings later, Hudson added two more runs with two outs. Ham hit a double back to deep left field to score Isaac Messmore from second.

During the next at-bat, Oliver Thompson scored Ham from second with an RBI single to shallow center field.

With their once four-run lead trimmed to a slim 4-3 lead, the Redhawks responded with immediate offensive production. A leadoff single from Unker allowed the senior to advance into scoring position on two balks.

Senior Devin McKinley drove in Unker to put the Redhawks in front 5-3 with a double to deep right field.

With runners in scoring position and two outs, Michael Schrier put the ball in play with a bouncing grounder to third. After a Hudson error, the Redhawks scored two runs to take a 7-3 lead.

Leading 7-3, McKinley retired the Pirates in order to close out the four-run win for the Redhawks and clinch a spot in the Class 1A sub state 4 semifinals.

“Tonight, it was the Devin McKinley show on the mound,” Kopriva said. “He pitched well, did not walk many guys.”

McKinley pitched all seven innings for the Redhawks and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

According to McKinley, the North Tama defense allowed him to put up the big game.

“It really just relying on the defense,” McKinley said. “It was all about the defense. They did their part and I did my part…It is great confidence. You have no fear on the mound.”

The Redhawks will host the winner of (20-13) Gladbrook-Reinbeck and (21-5) Don Bosco on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the sub state final.

“We are hot right now and we are going to stay hot,” McKinley said. “Our defense is insane.”

Linescore

North Tama 7, Hudson 3

Hudson 000 102 0 — 3 6 3

North Tama 04 003 X — 7 7 0

Camden Davis, Gaudian (3) and Tate VanDyke. Devin McKinley and Michael Schrier. WP – McKinley. LP – Davis. 2B – HUD: Thompson, Ham. NT: McKinley, Rausch.

North Tama 7, Hudson 3

Hudson 000 102 0 — 3 6 3

North Tama 04 003 X — 7 7 0

Camden Davis, Gaudian (3) and Tate VanDyke. Devin McKinley and Michael Schrier. WP – McKinley. LP – Davis. 2B – HUD: Thompson, Ham. NT: McKinley, Rausch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0