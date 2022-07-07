Prep Roundup: Cedar Falls loses to Go-Hawks

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team ended its regular season with a one-run, 8-7 loss to the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks, Wednesday.

The Go-Hawks took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, but the Tigers stormed back with two runs in the second and four runs in the third.

Leading 7-4 after six innings of action, Cedar Falls surrendered four runs in the seventh inning to fall behind 8-7 in the top of the final frame.

Unable to nab one run, the Tigers fell to 25-12 on the season.

Senior Ben Phillips led the Tigers with a double in four at-bats. Sophomore Colin Coonradt added two RBIs as he put together a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.

The Cedar Falls' rotation deployed four pitchers in the contest which combined to allow eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits and 11 walks.

The Tigers will take on (12-25) Davenport West on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class 4A sub state 5 tournament.

Wahawks fall to Decorah The Waterloo West baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 12-2 home loss to the Decorah Vikings, Wednesday.

Neither team scored in the first two innings, but the Vikings opened up the game with three runs in the top of the third. West responded with one run of their own in the bottom of the third.

However, Decorah scored three runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to overwhelm the Wahawks and end the game in six innings.

Sophomore catcher Tayvon Homolar led the Wahawks with one RBI on a 1-for-4 night at the plate.

Senior first baseman Landon Sturch scored both runs for West as he reached base three time in the contest.

West hit the road to take on the third-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks in the first round of the Class 4A sub state 4 tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.

District baseball

J-Hawks improve to 19-6 with win over Sumner-Fredricksburg The Jesup baseball team rode a dominate two-way performance from sophomore Jack Miller to a 8-1 win over the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars, Wednesday.

Miller pitched 5.0 innings, recorded 10 strikes outs and allowed one run on four hits while walking no batters. At the plate, Miller recorded 3 RBIs and three hits in four at-bats including a double.

With the win, the J-Hawks advance to the Class 2A substate 4 semifinals against where it will host New Hampton (18-14) Saturday at 7 p.m.

Janesville edges Edgewood-Colesburg: In Class 1A, the Janesville Wildcats defeated the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings, 2-1, to advance to the sub state 3 semifinals against Kee.

Senior Jared Hoodjer recorded an RBI on both Wildcat runs and knocked a home run on offense. On defense, Hoodjer picked up the save to send Janesville to the next round of the postseason.

The Wildcats face a daunting task ahead. Janesville travels to take on the fourth-ranked (35-3) Kee High Kee Hawks on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Regional Softball

Sumner-Fredericksburg downs Huskies: The Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars took down the Oelwein Huskies, 7-0, Wednesday.

Seven different players recorded an RBI for the Cougars as freshman Saela Steege pitched the shutout. Steege recorded seven strike outs and allowed only four hits in 7.0 innings.

Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts Center Point-Urbana (17-18) in the Class 3A Region 6 semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Dons walk off Trojans: The Don Bosco softball team advanced to the Class 1A region 7 semifinals with a dramatic, 3-2 win over the Turkey Valley Trojans, Wednesday.

After falling behind 2-1 in the fourth, the Dons came back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to seal the walk off victory.

The Dons will hit the road to take on (30-8) North Linn in the region 7 semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Spartans dismantle Pleasantville: The Grundy Center softball team earned an eight-run, 9-1 win over the Pleasantville Trojans thanks to the performance of senior Emma Beck in the circle.

Beck pitched 7.0 innings and struck out 18 of the 23 batters she faced in the contest. The Trojans managed just one run and one hit off of Beck as the Spartans improved to 17-9 on the season.

In the semifinals of the Class 2A region 2 tournament, the Spartans host South Hardin (20-6) on Friday at 7 p.m.