WATERLOO — Chad Crosby pleaded with his Waterloo West baseball team to begin having fun.
But as scoreless inning after scoreless inning passed, Crosby feared his words were falling on deaf ears. But then with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a game they trailed, the Wahawks had some fun.
Noah Susong’s ringing single to left scored Mondre Lagow with the tying run, and then with the bases loaded an infield single by Sam Moore lifted West to a 2-1 victory over East in the rescheduled Metro Tournament consolation game at Danny Van Syoc Field Thursday.
The Wahawks (2-1) used those late-inning theatrics to roll in the regularly scheduled second game 16-1 in four innings.
“I got on them early because I wasn’t happy,” Crosby said. “They were playing so scared and nervous, or whatever. I told them you’ve got to make it a game ... it’s a game and you have to have fun.
“That kind of got them going, got them excited, and you do have to figure out how to have fun.”
In the opener, eighth-grader Justin Thomas gave East a chance as he worked six shutout innings, stranding runners in scoring position in the second, third and sixth innings.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after three walks loaded the bases and Jaxson Bentley scored on a wild pitch. East, however, hit into an inning-ending double play in the fifth with the bases loaded and stranded a runner at third in the seventh with a chance to extend its lead.
“Hats off to Justin Thomas coming in and throwing six shutout innings,” Ramsey said. “He did his job, and our defense backed him up. He kind of led the way. Mitchell (reliever Sage) did his job, too, it just didn’t go our way.
“The second game we kind of lost it and I think we were still kind of frustrated by the first game.”
In that second game, Mitch Fordyce threw a no-hitter, while Susong drove in four runs, including a two-run triple. Luke Fordyce also drove in four with two run-scoring sacrifice flies and a two-run single.
“What probably goes unnoticed is Mitch Fordyce did throw a no-hitter,” Crosby said. “He got in a rhythm, started throwing strikes after being all over the place in the first inning, inning and a half. He just started attacking guys, having fun and then there is no pressure.
“We are a long ways to where we want to be, but we will get there.”
West 2-16, East 1-1
FIRST GAME
East 010 000 0 —1 3 1
West 000 000 2 — 2 6 0
Justin Thomas, Mitchell Sage (7) and Sage, Thomas (7). Mondre Lagow, Sam Moore (6), Dylan Alcorn (7) and Max Paxton. WP — Alcorn. LP — Sage. 2B — East: Griffen Bender.
SECOND GAME
East 010 0 — 1 0 1
West 329 2 — 16 10 0
Bender, Xander Bauler (3) and Sage. Mitch Fordyce and Paxton. WP — Fordyce. LP — Bender. 2B — West: Sam Moore, Lagow. 3B — West: Noah Susong.
