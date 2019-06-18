WATERLOO -- There was so much to like, Columbus Catholic head baseball coach Mark Gallagher found it hard to be disappointed in the outcome.
From start to finish Tuesday, Gallagher's Sailors went toe-to-toe with Class 1A's top-ranked Mason City Newman at Sulentic Field in a non-conference game. It took a two-out error in the top of the ninth to allow the Knights (16-2) to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Sailors (14-8-1).
"Our energy level from our kids was great," Gallagher said. "We have been looking for that for 20-some games. Tonight, they had a lot of energy and it helped when you are playing one of the best programs in the state."
The game-winner was set up when Evan Paulus drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Jack McGuire hit a slicing line drive to right field that just missed the glove of Columbus right fielder Robert Porth for a double that gave Newman runners at second and third.
The next batter, Kyle Armour, hit a hard ground ball to third that was mishandled, allowing pinch runner Jack Manzio to race home with what turned out to be the winning run.
"Blake (Freeseman) and Parker (Westhoff) did a great job on the mound, they were ahead almost all evening," Gallagher said. "The one inning we kind of got behind the lower kids in their order, and then we got to the top of their order and when you get to the top of their order, they are going to do damage."
The Sailors could argue a defensive play here or a flare there could've handed them a signature win.
Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the first, benefitting from a one-out error that allowed Tristan Wright, who singled and stole second, to score. The Sailors made it 2-0 on Porth's two-out single in the fourth.
Wright was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs to lead Columbus.
Then an infield single and a walk from the Knights' No. 8 and No. 9 hitters got Newman going in the fifth. Josh Fitzgerald followed with a run-scoring single, and a ground out plated a second run. Paulus then pushed the Knights ahead for the first time with his eighth home run of the season, a blast deep over the left-centerfield fence.
Columbus responded in the bottom of the fifth as Wright led off with a single, was moved to second on a sacrifice by Carter Gallagher and then scored on an error.
The Sailors had an opportunity to win it in the bottom of the eighth. Ben Sinnott singled and stole second. Ben Leibold was intentionally walked, before Freeseman sacrificed the pair to second and third. But after another intentional walk loaded the bases, the Knights squashed the scoring threat with back-to-back force-outs at home plate.
"We were right there with them," Gallagher added. "I think we gave them all they wanted. One little play here or there. One little squib here or there and we win the game.
"I'm happy for the kids. They busted their tails tonight."
