Prep baseball: Don Bosco tops Gladbrook-Reinbeck, advances to sub-state finals

GRUNDY CENTER – Seventh-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scratched across single runs in the first, third and fourth innings as the Dons topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday in a Class 1A district final.
The Dons (16-1) advance to play H-L-V of Victor (16-0) Tuesday in a sub-state final in Williamsburg where Don Bosco will seek its 10th state tournament appearance and third consecutive.
Lead-off hitter Cael Frost walked, stole second and third and scored on a Fischer Ohrt ground out to give Don Bosco and early 1- 0 lead in the first. In the third, Frost doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Lewis Havel.
A Ryan Naughton single scored Cedric Yoder in the fourth to make it 3-0.
Havel was the winning pitcher allowing just four hits.
Don Bosco reached the state semifinals last summer.
Other area teams to reach sub-state finals Saturday were New Hampton. The Chickasaws blanked Sumner-Fredericksburg, 10-0, in five innings to advance in Class 2A.
New Hampton (11-9) will face North Linn (17-2) Tuesday at Hertel Field in Waverly.
South Winneshiek rolled to a 15-0 win over MFL Mar-Mac in four innings and will face St. Ansgar in New Hampton, Tuesday, in a 1A sub-state final.
In softball, Charles City beat Center-Point Urbana, 11-3, to reach a 4A regional final. A state semifinalist in 2019, the Comets (12-3) will face Mason City (10-14) in Charles City Tuesday.
In Ankeny, Cedar Falls saw its season come to an end in a 5A regional semifinal loss to Ankeny Centennial, 12-2.
