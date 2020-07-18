You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep baseball: Don Bosco tops Gladbrook-Reinbeck, advances to sub-state finals
0 comments
breaking
AREA ROUND-UP

Prep baseball: Don Bosco tops Gladbrook-Reinbeck, advances to sub-state finals

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-don-bosco.gif

GRUNDY CENTER – Seventh-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scratched across single runs in the first, third and fourth innings as the Dons topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday in a Class 1A district final.

The Dons (16-1) advance to play H-L-V of Victor (16-0) Tuesday in a sub-state final in Williamsburg where Don Bosco will seek its 10th state tournament appearance and third consecutive.

Lead-off hitter Cael Frost walked, stole second and third and scored on a Fischer Ohrt ground out to give Don Bosco and early 1- 0 lead in the first. In the third, Frost doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Lewis Havel.

A Ryan Naughton single scored Cedric Yoder in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Havel was the winning pitcher allowing just four hits.

Don Bosco reached the state semifinals last summer.

Other area teams to reach sub-state finals Saturday were New Hampton. The Chickasaws blanked Sumner-Fredericksburg, 10-0, in five innings to advance in Class 2A.

New Hampton (11-9) will face North Linn (17-2) Tuesday at Hertel Field in Waverly.

South Winneshiek rolled to a 15-0 win over MFL Mar-Mac in four innings and will face St. Ansgar in New Hampton, Tuesday, in a 1A sub-state final.

In softball, Charles City beat Center-Point Urbana, 11-3, to reach a 4A regional final. A state semifinalist in 2019, the Comets (12-3) will face Mason City (10-14) in Charles City Tuesday.

In Ankeny, Cedar Falls saw its season come to an end in a 5A regional semifinal loss to Ankeny Centennial, 12-2.

+1 
Cael Frost 2019

Frost

 Courtesy Photo

Linescores

Don Bosco 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Glad-Rein;000;000;0 --  0

Don Bosco;101;100;x  --  3

Tyler Tscherter and Nick Tscherter. Lewis Havel and Ty Purdy.

2B – Frost (DB) 2, Larson (DB)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News