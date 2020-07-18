Prep baseball: Don Bosco tops Gladbrook-Reinbeck, advances to sub-state finals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – Seventh-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville scratched across single runs in the first, third and fourth innings as the Dons topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday in a Class 1A district final.

The Dons (16-1) advance to play H-L-V of Victor (16-0) Tuesday in a sub-state final in Williamsburg where Don Bosco will seek its 10th state tournament appearance and third consecutive.

Lead-off hitter Cael Frost walked, stole second and third and scored on a Fischer Ohrt ground out to give Don Bosco and early 1- 0 lead in the first. In the third, Frost doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Lewis Havel.

A Ryan Naughton single scored Cedric Yoder in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Havel was the winning pitcher allowing just four hits.

Don Bosco reached the state semifinals last summer.

Other area teams to reach sub-state finals Saturday were New Hampton. The Chickasaws blanked Sumner-Fredericksburg, 10-0, in five innings to advance in Class 2A.

New Hampton (11-9) will face North Linn (17-2) Tuesday at Hertel Field in Waverly.