Prep baseball: Dike-New Hartford secures first district title

Wauters, who caught and pitched, cleared the bases when his fly sailed over the right fielder’s head for a three-run double. Nathan Moore later delivered a two-run single as eight of the nine Wolverine hitters crossed home before Denver recorded a third out.

“A good start, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Wauters, after D-NH needed extra innings to defeat Denver in league play earlier this season. “Come out, jump on them early, and stay on them all game. Luckily our pitching and defense was good enough and that big first inning really helped us get started and have a bunch of confidence.”

Denver relief pitcher Braden Powers kept D-NH in check after entering in relief in the first inning. The Wolverines had just one batter reach base from the second until the fifth. They left the bases loaded in that fifth frame and two runners were stranded in scoring position in the sixth.

Devon Kollasch reached base three times and scored twice to lead the D-NH offense.

“It just felt like a one, two or three run lead was it,” Leonard said. “It was kind of nip and tuck for us, because we’ve never won one of these games before. It was nice to put the eight spot up, relax a little bit, make plays and let our pitchers take over.”