Prep baseball: Dike-New Hartford secures first district title

DIKE -- The signage across Dike-New Hartford’s left field fence tells the story of a model of success within the North Iowa Cedar League East.
Banners commemorate a program that has won six of the last eight conference titles. Yet when it comes to postseason play, the wall is blank.
Dike-New Hartford took a step towards changing that Saturday night.
The Wolverines plated eight runs in the first inning and rode the talented arms of Reece Beuter and Zak Wauters to a 9-1 victory over Denver, clinching Dike-New Hartford’s first district title in program history. D-NH (14-3) will meet Pocahontas Area at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sheffield with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“It’s a long time coming,” Dike-New Hartford head coach Sean Leonard said. “We feel like we’ve had some really good teams come through here in the last five, six years with some really good chances to do it and it just hasn’t happened for whatever reason.
“Baseball is a funny game like that, but it’s nice to finally break through and get this one.”
Facing a Denver program (8-8) that has become a tough postseason out with trips to state in three of the past four years, D-NH landed an early haymaker. The Wolverines sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, working four walks to go with four hits and two errors.
Wauters, who caught and pitched, cleared the bases when his fly sailed over the right fielder’s head for a three-run double. Nathan Moore later delivered a two-run single as eight of the nine Wolverine hitters crossed home before Denver recorded a third out.
“A good start, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Wauters, after D-NH needed extra innings to defeat Denver in league play earlier this season. “Come out, jump on them early, and stay on them all game. Luckily our pitching and defense was good enough and that big first inning really helped us get started and have a bunch of confidence.”
Denver relief pitcher Braden Powers kept D-NH in check after entering in relief in the first inning. The Wolverines had just one batter reach base from the second until the fifth. They left the bases loaded in that fifth frame and two runners were stranded in scoring position in the sixth.
Devon Kollasch reached base three times and scored twice to lead the D-NH offense.
“It just felt like a one, two or three run lead was it,” Leonard said. “It was kind of nip and tuck for us, because we’ve never won one of these games before. It was nice to put the eight spot up, relax a little bit, make plays and let our pitchers take over.”
Beuter, D-NH's starting pitcher, was certainly dominant on this night. He mixed in a slider and curveball with a popping accurate fastball for seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Wauters then struck out four in relief after moving from catcher to pitcher.
The entire D-NH pitching rotation will now be available to throw the maximum 110 pitches during Tuesday’s substate final.
“He (Beuter) was feeling good tonight,” Wauters said. “Pretty much everything was working and there’s not a lot of guys that are better than him in the state right now. Anytime he steps out on the mound, Reece is ready.”
Closing out this historic win on the mound suited Wauters just fine.
“I like being in control,” he said. “Some guys get nervous, but to me it’s just another game. You’ve got to do your job and you’ll be fine.”
A Wolverine team that had its sights set on making the most of a shortened season is now determined to extend a historic run.
“We were all working, trying to get better, hoping, hoping and hoping,” Wauters said, addressing the preparation for the delayed season. “We knew we could do this. … One more game, One more game.”
