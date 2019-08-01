Regular-season champion Dike-New Hartford had four players named to the North Iowa Cedar League East all-conference team released Wednesday.
Wolverines junior pitcher Reece Beuter was named Most Valuable Player and is joined on the first team by junior pitcher Drew Sonnenberg, junior outfielder Parker Kiewiet and sophomore Zak Wauters.
Beuter went 7-0 with a 0.24 earned-run average, a .108 opponents’ batting average and 92 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings this season while also hitting a team-best .423 with four home runs and 39 RBIs.
Wapsie Valley is also well-represented with first-teamers Connor Franzen, a senior, and sophomores Trevor Sauerbrei and Blayde Bellis. Warriors head coach Tom Joecken was named Coach of the Year.
Two Waterloo Columbus standouts are also on the first team — junior infielder Ben Sinnott and senior outfielder Tristan Wright while senior pitcher Blake Freeseman and freshman infielder Carter Gallagher made the second team.
Rounding out the first team are Denver senior Brock Farley and sophomore Bryce Phelps, along with Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Brett Meyer.
All-NICL East baseball
FIRST TEAM
P — Reece Beuter, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Drew Sonnenberg, jr. (Dike-New Hartford).
C — Connor Franzen, sr. (Wapsie Valley).
1B — Brock Farley, sr. (Denver).
IF — Ben Sinnott, jr. (Waterloo Columbus), Bryce Phelps, soph. (Denver), Trevor Sauerbrei, soph. (Wapsie Valley).
OF — Tristan Wright, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Parker Kiewiet, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Blayde Bellis, soph. (Wapsie Valley).
UT — Brett Meyer, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Zak Wauters, soph. (Dike-New Hartford).
SECOND TEAM
P — Blake Freeseman, sr. (Waterloo Columbus), Anthony Kiler, sr. (Union).
C — Zach Mead, sr. (Jesup).
1B — Josh Johnson, sr. (Jesup).
IF — Tim Koop, sr. (Dike-New Hartford), Brodie Kresser, soph. (Jesup), Carter Gallagher, fr. (Waterloo Columbus).
OF — Cade Nolan, sr. (Jesup), Brendon Seibert, sr. (Jesup), Zach Miller, sr. (Denver).
UT — Alex Kiler, sr. (Union), Jacob Murray, sr. (Hudson).
Honorable mention — Aaron Price (Aplington-Parkersburg), Ely Sohn (Dike-New Hartford), Colton Dralle (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Parker Westhoff (Waterloo Columbus), Ben Kelly (Hudson), Henry Powers (Union), Connor Smith (Denver), Cole Oberbroeckling (Jesup), Ethan Oltrogge (Wapsie Valley).
Most valuable player — Reece Beuter, jr. (Dike-New Hartford).
Coach of year — Tom Joecken (Wapsie Valley).
