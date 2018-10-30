CEDAR FALLS — Casey Sole has spent this past fall adjusting his swing for the velocity he’s seen traveling with Iowa’s Perfect Game team that has faced some of the nation’s top arms.
The Cedar Falls senior’s work ethic is one of the intangibles head coach Nick Klein believes will allow him to succeed at the next level. Sole, a regular in the middle of Tigers’ lineup as a catcher and first baseman, recently committed to accept a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri.
“He loves putting in extra time,” Klein said. “The getting better part is what he likes, and the working part. A lot of people like showing up and playing games, but he really enjoys taking that extra time to try and get things better and make himself a better player. If you’re going to a school like that, you’ve got to have a love for that part of it.”
The only catcher in SEMO’s 2019 recruiting class, Sole said he was drawn to the school’s warm climate and the background of head coach Andy Sawyers. Sawyers worked with catchers as an assistant at Texas A&M, Kansas State and Nebraska prior to taking the head job with the Ohio Valley Conference’s Redhawks before the 2017 season.
“I really liked the coaching staff they had there,” Sole said. “I was really looking for someone who was going to develop me into a better player and a better person.”
Sole hit .333 with seven doubles, five homers and 28 RBIs as a sophomore, and .301 with eight doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs last season. He joins a SEMO program that has won at least 27 games each of the last three seasons and made the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
“Defensively is where, especially last year, he really made a huge jump and really helped to completely shut down the running game,” Klein said. “He was really the best in the conference at doing that.
“I just think the intriguing thing with him is he still hasn’t quite hit what he is going to be physically yet. He really kind of fits into what a lot of teams are looking for now, bigger catchers, bigger arms.”
