Positive COVID-19 tests force Cedar Falls to suspend baseball, softball seasons

CEDAR FALLS -- Add Cedar Falls baseball and softball to the list of Iowa high school athletic programs that have had their seasons suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker confirmed Sunday that two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is a member of the varsity baseball team and the other is a member of the varsity softball team.

Several additional players are currently either being tested or awaiting results.

“All players should assume that they may have been exposed to the virus at this time,” Becker noted in an email sent to Cedar Falls coaches and parents. “And, I would encourage all players and coaches to consider testing. More information for testing can be found at www.testiowa.com.”

Members of the varsity baseball and softball teams will be quarantined for at least 10 and likely 14 days, which will run through the end of the regular season. Becker said the varsity groups may return to competition in the postseason if they are able to meet several guidelines established by the IGHSAU, IHSAA and Black Hawk County Health Department.