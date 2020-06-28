Positive COVID-19 tests force Cedar Falls to suspend baseball, softball seasons

CEDAR FALLS -- Add Cedar Falls baseball and softball to the list of Iowa high school athletic programs that have had their seasons suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker confirmed Sunday that two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is a member of the varsity baseball team and the other is a member of the varsity softball team.
Several additional players are currently either being tested or awaiting results.
“All players should assume that they may have been exposed to the virus at this time,” Becker noted in an email sent to Cedar Falls coaches and parents. “And, I would encourage all players and coaches to consider testing. More information for testing can be found at www.testiowa.com.”
Members of the varsity baseball and softball teams will be quarantined for at least 10 and likely 14 days, which will run through the end of the regular season. Becker said the varsity groups may return to competition in the postseason if they are able to meet several guidelines established by the IGHSAU, IHSAA and Black Hawk County Health Department.
“We haven’t finalized that decision (on participating in postseason play), but if we were able to get back and be cleared after the 14 days, our focus would be on practices,” Becker said. “Then if the players and coaches are up for it, we would just go right into regional and district play.”
Due to interaction between varsity and JV players, the remainder of the JV softball season has been canceled.
Coaches and players are working to determine if there was any exposure between varsity baseball players and those competing at the ninth and 10th grade levels. The freshman and sophomore baseball schedule has been postponed until Wednesday in order to determine if there are any cross exposure risks.
“Our goal goes way beyond softball and baseball at this time,” Becker noted. “We all need to do what we can to minimize the spread and exposure. Players and families need to focus on steps to be safe and to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
During a Sunday afternoon phone interview with The Courier, Becker praised the work of baseball and softball families to get tested in a timely fashion.
“To the credit of the families involved, as soon as they were aware that their athletes were exposed, they immediately went in and had them tested,” Becker said. “If they wouldn’t have acted so fast, we could have potentially had an outbreak.
“The fact that those families were responsible and acted so quickly, potentially saved us a bigger situation.”
The Cedar Falls softball team sits with a 2-5 record with three games previously postponed.
The Tigers’ baseball team opened the season with a promising 5-1 record. Their first loss came Thursday during a doubleheader split against Western Dubque.
