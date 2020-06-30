No. 3 Dike-New Hartford records 16 K's in 6-0 win over Aplington-Parkersburg

DIKE – It has been 14 days since Aplington-Parkersburg had been together as an entire team.
Tuesday, the Falcons finally got to play baseball.
After having its season delayed to exposure to the coronavirus, A-P showed rust still needs to be worn off as it dropped a 6-0 decision to third-ranked Dike-New Hartford in North Iowa Cedar League action.
While disappointed with the loss, the Falcons were happy to be playing baseball. The team had been limited to small group practices with only nine of A-P's 19 players participating since the exposure.
“Yeah it was great,” Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Brett Kleespies said. “We got to be out here and playing baseball and against a good team, the No. 3 team in the state.
“But it was really just nice to get out here and play.”
On the flip side, Dike-New Hartford continued to hum like a machine.
The Wolverines (9-1) got 16 combined strikeouts from Matt Reinicke and Zak Wauters to kick off a busy week that will see D-NH face Turkey Valley (Wednesday), Hudson (Thursday) and Waterloo Columbus (Friday).
“We got excellent pitching,” D-NH head coach Sean Leonard said. “Matt Reinicke got us off to a good start. He got in a jam right away, but got himself out of it and then did a nice job. Zak then came in and finished it which has been his role all season. Great job by both.”
Things started well for A-P as Jack Haren walked to open the game and Jacob Derifield followed with a single to right. But Reinicke, who improved to 3-0, induced a pair of fly outs and recorded the first of his 10 strikeouts to end the first-inning threat.
The Wolverines responded in each of the next two innings as freshman Gus Varney delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, Drew Sonnenberg delivered a two-out, two-run double that made it 4-0.
“We got to their No. 1 early (Riley Oberhauser) who does a nice job and got him out of there,” Leonard said. “We didn’t, however, make the adjustments we felt we needed to make after their pitching change. But that is how it goes sometimes, probably cruised a little too much, but it is what it is.
“That is what we have been lacking in the first two weeks,” added Leonard of the two-out hits. “We hadn’t come up with the big hits.”
Reinicke and Wauters didn’t need much support. Reinicke allowed just four hits and walked one in his five innings, while Wauters struck out six batters while surrendering one hit in two innings of work.
Aplington-Parkersburg managed to push a runner to second just twice more over the final six innings after its initial scoring threat, including Kolbi Rice’s lead-off double in the sixth.
“We had an eighth-grader on the mound the final four innings and he threw a heck of a game,” Kleespies said. “We kind of kicked the ball around a little bit and we hadn’t seen live pitching so it was tough to come in and face a tough team like we did tonight.
“But we will be back at it Thursday and we will give it another go.”
A-P will host East Marshall on Thursday.
