No. 3 Dike-New Hartford records 16 K's in 6-0 win over Aplington-Parkersburg

Things started well for A-P as Jack Haren walked to open the game and Jacob Derifield followed with a single to right. But Reinicke, who improved to 3-0, induced a pair of fly outs and recorded the first of his 10 strikeouts to end the first-inning threat.

The Wolverines responded in each of the next two innings as freshman Gus Varney delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, Drew Sonnenberg delivered a two-out, two-run double that made it 4-0.

“We got to their No. 1 early (Riley Oberhauser) who does a nice job and got him out of there,” Leonard said. “We didn’t, however, make the adjustments we felt we needed to make after their pitching change. But that is how it goes sometimes, probably cruised a little too much, but it is what it is.

“That is what we have been lacking in the first two weeks,” added Leonard of the two-out hits. “We hadn’t come up with the big hits.”

Reinicke and Wauters didn’t need much support. Reinicke allowed just four hits and walked one in his five innings, while Wauters struck out six batters while surrendering one hit in two innings of work.