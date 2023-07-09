NEW HAMPTON – The MFL MarMac Bulldogs ended New Hampton’s season on Saturday with a 4-3 win behind a rally in the seventh inning.

The Chickasaws fell despite heavy hitting throughout the Class 2A substate 3 semifinal matchup.

In total, five of the Chickasaws’ seven hits were doubles, but they were unable to capitalize outside of three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“We tip our hat to MFL. They went out and won that game,” said head coach Cory McDonald. “And credit to them.”

In the bottom of the second, the Chickasaws came up just short of breaking the scoreless gridlock run when Carson Leistikow hit a double. Solid contact was made by Peyton Anderson on the next at-bat, but a clutch throw to home from left field caught Leistikow and ended the inning.

New Hampton got close again in the third by loading the bases with two outs before a pop out prevented any runs from scoring.

McDonald cited the Chickasaws inability to capitalize early as critical to the ultimate outcome.

“This time of year, playoffs, it’s all about the timely hit and we were unable to get that hit, and we needed that,” McDonald said. “For that extra run that obviously proves to be pretty important at the end.”

The Bulldogs finally broke the tie when Jaxon Millage got a single in the top of the fourth, then advanced home from second on an error to put MFL MarMac ahead 1-0.

New Hampton was quick to respond, however, as Kael Meyers drove two runs home on a go-ahead double to center field. Meyers reached home soon after by taking advantage of a passed ball, extending New Hampton's lead to 3-1.

Two scoreless innings later, the Chickasaws crept withing three out of victory when MFL MarMac rallied.

A hit-by-pitch and a walk got the tying runs on base and two errors got them home. MFL MarMac took the lead for good when a throw got away on a fielder’s choice which resulted in the go-ahead score.

New Hampton then went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

In spite of the loss, McDonald said that the team had a summer to be proud of.

According to McDonald, the Chickasaws overcame injuries that plagued them throughout their season to make it to the district finals.

“I don’t know how much people know about this team, but we overcame some significant injuries this entire season and we finished 23-10, and ranked in the top ten for the last half of the season,” McDonald said. “And so we coaches are incredibly proud of this team’s perseverance and toughness.”

Linescore MFL MarMac 4, New Hampton 3 MFL MarMac;000;100;3 – 4;3;2 New Hampton;000;300;0 – 3;7;4 Austin Evanson, Nick Krambeer (4), Ben Krambeer (5) and Austin Schlee. Gannon Shekleton, Braden McShane (5) and Talyn Bohaty. 2B – NH: Bohaty, Carson Leistikow, Kael Meyers (2), Shekleton.

