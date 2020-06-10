MVC releases summer fan guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi Valley Conference has released its guidelines for fans at baseball and softball events this summer.

Starting on June 15th, the conference will limit capacity to three family members for each player and coach in uniform for varsity events and two to three for lower-level events.

"We recognized the importance of doing this safely," Cedar Falls director of athletics Troy Becker said. "And to do it in the safest way possible we felt we had to make families a priority.

It is unfortunate we cannot allow in the casual fan or our students. But we felt the only way we could do this safely, and to be able to control the crowds."

Each athlete will have to turn in a pass list in advance of home and away events.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets or stand while following social distancing guidelines. Some locations will have limited bleacher seating.

Concessions will not be offered due to guidelines set out by the department of education, and the conference is asking fans to limit one cooler per family and to be used by a single family.

Restrooms will be available and masks and hand sanitizer are encouraged.