Mustangs hold off West Delaware, advance to 3A semifinals

IOWA CITY -- The West Delaware Hawks did not allow a run throughout the entire postseason until Independence came up to bat in the top of the first Monday.

The Mustangs jumped on top of the Hawks with one hit and one walk to take a 2-0 lead after the first half inning in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field.

Indee built a six-run lead over the Hawks before holding off a late rally from WD for a 8-7 victory.

Marcus Beatty, who drove in the first run during the second at-bat of the game with a triple, said he felt good coming into the game after a strong batting practice session.

“Mitch Johnson and I -- we always hit together and we both felt pretty good,” Beatty said. “I got up to the plate at my first at-bat, I felt like I was seeing it well and hit the triple to right-center. I knew it was going to be a good day from there.”

Johnson drove in Beatty with an RBI ground out on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop.

Indee added three more runs in the top of the third as Beatty drove in two more runs and advanced home on a Korver Hupke single.

Following another run in the top of the fourth, the Mustangs entered the bottom of the fourth with a 6-0 lead.

West Delaware responded with four runs on its first three hits of the game and two walks in its half of the inning.

After the Hawks big inning, Indee head coach Matt Miller said the Mustangs coaching staff settled down the players with a brief pep talk and pointed out the number of close battles they had already won this season.

“As the kids came in--and you could see a couple that were frustrated--they got there and we paused them a second,” Miller said. “We said ‘Hey, so it is a new ball game. So, we start over. We are okay.’ We have been here quite a few times before…This is nothing new for us.”

Despite the discussion, the Mustangs did not mount an immediate response. The Hawks tied the game, 6-6, in the bottom of the sixth, on a triple from Connor Funk and a double from Luke Kehrli.

In the top of the sixth, the Mustangs managed to respond to the six unanswered runs of the Hawks with two runs. Beatty came through again for the Mustangs with an RBI double and Johnson again drove in Beatty with an RBI single.

Leading 8-6, the Mustangs allowed one run in the sixth before shutting the Hawks down with a 5-4-3 double play.

Neither team scored in the seventh as Mustangs closer Keegan Palmer held the Hawks off the board despite West Delaware’s two base runners in the inning,

Following the 8-7 victory, Miller said the win felt like a conference doubleheader with momentum swinging on each play.

“In a lot of ways, today felt like another conference game for us,” Miller said. “We respect them a ton…We knew they were not just going to fold. When they fought back, that was not a surprise at all. We see that every year…Fortunately, for us, we had a little bit of momentum at the end that was able to get it done.”

He also described the win as a testament to his team’s ability to step up to any challenge.

“We are proud of this group as a whole on how they respond to [challenges] and how they deal with it,” Miller said. “That is a testament to them as young men…We are really fortunate to be around a group of kids and some amazing assistant coaches like we have here.”

With the win, Indee advances to a semifinal matchup against the top overall seed in Class 3A, Davenport Assumption. Miller said the Mustangs are excited about advancing and expect another tough battle against the Knights.

“We are not going to put anyone on the mound that is going to intimidate them or overpower them,” Miller said. “They play great competition…and they have a great pitching staff. They hit the ball well. No doubt we have our hands full…We are going to be in situations where we need to hit spots on the mound…Against teams like that, one mistake and then they get rolling. That is what they do.”

Independence 8, West Delaware 7 Independence;203;102;0 – 8;9;3 West Delaware;000;421;0 – 7;8;3 Korver Hupke, Sidles (4), Palmer (6) and Keegan Schmitt. Luke Kehrli, Cole (3), Funk (4), Aldrich (6) and Isaac Fettkether. WP – Sidles. LP – Funk. 2B – IND: Beatty. WD: Kehrli. 3B – IND: Beatty. WD: Yonkovic, Funk, Werner.