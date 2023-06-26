Through June 24
Iowa Alliance
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Ames;22;11;18;3
Ottumwa;22;9;16;6
Mason City;21;10;13;7
DM Roosevelt;19;14;19;7
Waterloo East;17;16;3;11
Fort Dodge;16;15;13;10
DM Lincoln;12;18;7;10
DM East;9;25;8;8
DM Hoover;9;19;2;15
Marshalltown;5;23;2;12
DM North;0;21;0;11
Iowa Star North
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;23;5;13;0
Janesville;10;9;9;4
Riceville;7;12;5;8
Dunkerton;6;9;6;7
Clarksville;0;16;0;13
North Central
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Humboldt;19;3;11;0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL;13;11;6;5
Clear Lake;12;9;8;3
Webster City;12;14;7;4
Algona;11;14;6;5
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;8;18;3;9
FD St. Edmond;3;14;3;9
Iowa Falls-Alden;4;13;1;10
Northeast Iowa
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Waverly-Shell Rock;16;10;14;4
New Hampton;19;8;12;6
Decorah;15;12;10;8
Waukon;15;15;6;10
Charles City;12;16;7;11
Crestwood;4;19;3;15
Top of Iowa East
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Newman Catholic;25;3;12;1
Nashua-Plainfield;14;5;11;3
Saint Ansgar;20;5;10;3
Osage;11;10;8;6
North Butler;7;10;5;8
Central Springs;6;16;4;10
West Fork;5;13;4;9
Northwood-Kensett;6;13;3;10
Rockford;2;17;2;13
Top of Iowa West
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Algona Garrigan;19;5;12;1
Forest City;14;7;11;2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;12;8;10;6
Eagle Grove;14;9;9;5
Lake Mills;10;8;9;5
North Union;10;8;7;7
North Iowa;5;13;3;12
West Hancock;4;14;2;12
Belmond-Klemme;2;17;1;13
MVC Mississippi Division
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
CR Prairie;27;3;18;2
Dub. Wahlert;22;10;14;7
Iowa City Liberty;16;14;14;7
CR Xavier;14;15;10;12
CR Jefferson;12;15;9;13
Cedar Falls;15;13;7;12
Dub. Senior;9;19;4;17
MVC Valley
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Western Dubuque;26;6;17;4
CR Kennedy;25;9;16;8
Linn-Mar;19;12;14;8
Iowa City High;22;12;13;8
Dub. Hempstead;14;14;10;12
Iowa City West;14;17;10;12
Waterloo West;10;18;4;17
CR Washington;7;23;3;17
North Iowa Cedar Central
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Columbus;16;10;8;2
Dike-New Hartford;15;8;7;3
Hudson;15;9;6;6
Aplington-Parkersburg;11;9;5;5
Denver;3;19;0;10
North Iowa Cedar East
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Jesup;12;8;8;2
Wapsie Valley;20;10;8;4
Sumner-Fredericksburg;16;4;7;3
Oelwein;9;16;2;8
Union;5;17;1;9
North Iowa Cedar West
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Gladbrook-Reinbeck;20;10;9;1
Grundy Center;14;5;9;1
East Marshall;8;15;3;6
AGWSR;3;13;2;8
South Hardin;9;18;2;9