PARKERSBURG -- Waterloo Columbus improved to 24-14-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday in North Iowa Cedar League action.
Blake Freeseman tossed a five-hit shutout in a 10-0 win in game one, striking out five and walking none while improving to 6-0 on the season.
The Sailors banged out 12 hits in the second game and overcame some fielding problems to complete the sweep, 9-6.
Tristan Wright went 3-for-4 with three runs scored a pair of RBIs in the first game, while Robert Porth and Joe Dunlay each collected a pair of hits. Porth also scored three times for Columbus.
Carter Gallagher went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the night cap, while Ray Seidel and Dunlay each drove in two runs.
The victories closed the regular-season portion of Columbus' schedule as they will open post-season play in a 2A district against Sumner-Fredericksburg or Denver on Tuesday at North Linn High School.
NO. 1 NEWMAN TOPS CF: Class 1A's top-ranked Knights scored twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh to rally past the Tigers, 8-5, at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
Casey Sole drove in four and hit a home run for Cedar Falls, while Gage Flanscha had three hits and Mitch Young scored twice.
Softball
TROJANS ADVANCE: Waterloo East opened Class 4A regional play Thursday with a 5-2 win at Decorah.
The Trojans will play at Charles City on Saturday in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m.
Linescores
COLUMBUS 10-9, APLING-PARKERSBURG 0-6
First game
Columbus;102;302;2 -- 10;11;2
A-P;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2
B. Freeseman and Ben Sinnott. K. Rice, G. Hempen (3) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Porth. 3B -- Col: Dunlay.
Second game
Columbus;200;014;2 -- 9;12;5
A-P;000;204;0 -- 6;3;4
B. Leibold, A. Muniz (6), J. Dunlay (7) and Jon Rausch. H. Morris, N. Morris (7) and B. Ogle. 2B -- Col: Westhoff. AP: Ogle. 3B -- Col: Sinnott.
