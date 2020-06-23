Metro roundup: Merrifield's gem lifts Columbus past Newman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MASON CITY -- Waterloo Columbus pitcher Josh Merrifield threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout and the Sailors secured a 4-0 road win at Class 1A's No. 3 Mason City Newman on Tuesday night.

Merrifield finished his dominant performance with 12 strikeouts versus one walk.

Carter Gallagher drove in a pair of runs, while Caden Hartz and Patrick Steele also recorded RBI singles for the Sailors. Joe Dunlay finished with two runs scored.

WATERLOO WEST 4-9, LINN-MAR 3-3: The Wahawks secured a big Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep after recording 23 hits in two games at West High.

Mondre Lagow led the Wahawk offense with five cumulative hits in the victories. He stole three bases, scored a run and tallied an RBI in the opener. Kayden Bravender added a pair of hits in each game.

West’s Sam Moore picked up the game one victory after throwing a pair of scoreless innings in relief for the final two frames.

In game two, Carter Schulte recovered after giving up two runs in the first inning. He allowed just one run over the next five frames and finished with eight strikeouts as 59 of his 96 pitches found the strike zone.

