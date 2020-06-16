Metro roundup: Consistent Linn-Mar takes baseball opener from East

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Linn-Mar used consistent offense to secure an 8-2 victory over Waterloo East Tuesday night in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

The Lions (1-0) didn’t have any big innings, but scored at least one run in the first six frames. East senior Jaxson Cooper powered the Trojans with two doubles as part of the team’s five hits.

“We hit the ball hard and we competed the whole time,” East coach Eric Jesse said. “We might have lost 8-2, but it was a fun game to be a part of. We’re looking forward to making progress the rest of the season."

Softball

IOWA CITY HIGH 12-12, WATERLOO WEST 0-5: At Iowa City, Class 5A's No. 2 ranked Iowa City High blasted six home runs during a sweep over Waterloo West.

The Little Hawks were paced by three home runs from senior Keli Potter in the two games. Ruby Chris recorded a home run and double for West in game two.

"We didn't let our tough first game dictate how we came out in the second," West coach Ashley Reimer said. "We were proud of the fight the girls had in game two. Ruby Chris had some momentum shifting hits that helped us rally. And much credit to a strong Iowa City High team. They hit the ball very well."