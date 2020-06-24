You are the owner of this article.
Metro roundup: Columbus, Hudson split
WATERLOO -- Haile Frost threw a two-hit shutout as Waterloo Columbus defeated Hudson 10-0 in seven innings Wednesday night in Waterloo.

The Sailors rebounded from Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Janesville by pounding out 10 hits during the winning effort against Hudson. Jenna Schott, Katie Ruden and Kamryn Regenold each had multi-hit games. Sophie Meier and Alivia Schultz doubled with Schultz driving in four runs.

Abby Gaudian and Calli Heinzerling each doubled for Hudson's only hits.

Baseball

HUDSON 8, COLUMBUS 5 -- Hudson backed up a three run fifth inning with three more in the six as the Pirates overcame a 3-1 deficit to secure a conference victory in Waterloo.

Ben Kelly led Hudson with three hits and two runs, one RBI and one stolen base. Jacob Wiersma and Drew Stanfield each had two hit games.

Linescores

Softball

COLUMBUS 10, HUDSON 0

HUDSON;000;000;0 -- 0;2;2

COLUMBUS;130;015;x -- 10;10;0

Frost and Bradley (Col), Gaudian and Galbraith (Hud). 2B: Gaudian, Heinzerling (Hud). Schultz, Meier(Col).

Baseball

HUDSON 8, COLUMBUS 5

Hudson;000;133;1 -- 8

Columbus;003;020;0 -- 5

