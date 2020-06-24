Metro roundup: Columbus, Hudson split

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Haile Frost threw a two-hit shutout as Waterloo Columbus defeated Hudson 10-0 in seven innings Wednesday night in Waterloo.

The Sailors rebounded from Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Janesville by pounding out 10 hits during the winning effort against Hudson. Jenna Schott, Katie Ruden and Kamryn Regenold each had multi-hit games. Sophie Meier and Alivia Schultz doubled with Schultz driving in four runs.

Abby Gaudian and Calli Heinzerling each doubled for Hudson's only hits.

Baseball

HUDSON 8, COLUMBUS 5 -- Hudson backed up a three run fifth inning with three more in the six as the Pirates overcame a 3-1 deficit to secure a conference victory in Waterloo.

Ben Kelly led Hudson with three hits and two runs, one RBI and one stolen base. Jacob Wiersma and Drew Stanfield each had two hit games.

