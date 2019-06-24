WATERLOO — Blake Freeseman threw a three-hit shutout to help Waterloo Columbus escape with a doubleheader split with Hudson Monday.
Freeseman’s gem came in the night cap, as he struck out five and walked none in the complete game effort in the Sailors’ 1-0 victory. The Pirates took game one, 5-3.
Columbus scored the only run of the second game when Ben Sinnott executed a straight steal of home in the bottom of the sixth.
Freeseman was matched by a solid pitching performance from Hudson’s Ben Kelly, who allowed just four hits, struck out four and walked none in six innings of work.
In the first game, Hudson scored four times in the fifth, twice on an error that gave them the lead as Jacob Murray and Jacob Myers combined to keep the Sailors’ bats in check.
Robert Porth went 2-for-3 for Columbus, while Kelly and Jacob Wiersma both had multiple hits for the Pirates, with Kelly collecting three.
Softball
CEDAR FALLS TOPS WSR: Freshman Cyrah Rasmussen threw a one-hitter, striking out 14 as the Tigers top the Go-Hawks, 6-1, Monday in a non-conference game.
Rasmussen walked three and the only run she allowed was unearned.
Cara Forsblom and Myah Brinker each had doubles and an RBI for Cedar Falls.
Linescores
Baseball
HUDSON 5-0, COLUMBUS 3-1
First game
Hudson 000 041 0 — 5 9 0
Columbus 020 010 0 — 3 3 5
J. Murray, J. Myers (6) and Fox. Parker Westhoff and Ben Sinnott. WP — Murray. LP — Westhoff. 2B — Col: Leibold.
Second game
Hudson 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Columbus 000 001 x — 1 4 0
B. Kelly and Fox. B. Freeseman and J. Rausch. WP — Freeseman. LP — Kelly.
Softball
CEDAR FALLS 6, WAVERLY-SR 1
WSR 001 000 0 — 1 1 0
Cedar Falls 022 002 x — 6 6 2
WP — Cyrah Rasmussen. 2B — CF: Forsblom, Brinker.
