Metro roundup: Columbus baseball walks off on Sumner-Fredericksburg

Columbus baseball walks off on Sumner-Fredericksburg
WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a thrilling 9-8 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Thursday night.
The Sailors trailed their North Iowa Cedar League rivals 7-0 before following a one-run fourth inning with three in fifth.
John Rausch led Columbus’ offense with four singles and three RBIs. Connor Knudtson doubled home two runs and Josh Merrifield drove in two with a triple during his lone at bat.
Cody Hellman picked up the win voer Columbus after holding Sumner-Fredericksburg to one run over the final two innings.
Conner Piehl led the Cougars with three runs scored, two hits and an RBI.
KENNEDY 5, WATERLOO EAST 0: Stranded baserunners cost the Trojans during a shutout loss to Kennedy. The Cougars pulled away with a three-run fourth inning.
Softball
LINN-MAR 5-7, WATERLOO EAST 4-3: At Marion, Linn-Mar (4-0) took advantage of one big inning in each game to remain undefeated.
East (0-4) rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth inning after giving up five runs in the bottom of the fourth in game one. In the second game, Linn-Mar answered East’s three-run third inning with four in the bottom of the frame as the Lions went on to complete a closely-contested sweep.
Linescores
Baseball
COLUMBUS 9, SUMNER-FRED. 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg 230 201 0 — 8 8 1
Waterloo Columbus 000 130 5 — 9 14 3
Conner Piehl, Klay Seehase (7). John Rausch, Cody Hellman (6). 2B — Marshall Oberbroeckling (SF), Dallas Westhoff, Connor Knudtson, Caden Hartz (Col). 3B — Piehl (SF), Josh Merrifield (Col).
C.R. KENNEDY 5, EAST 0
East 000 000 0 — 0
Kennedy 110 300 0 — 5
Softball
LINN-MAR 5-7, EAST 4-3
First game
East 001 030 0 — 4
Linn-Mar 000 500 x — 5
Second game
East 003 000 0 — 3
Linn-Mar 004 201 x — 7
