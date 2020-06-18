Metro roundup: Columbus baseball walks off on Sumner-Fredericksburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus baseball walks off on Sumner-Fredericksburg

WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a thrilling 9-8 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Thursday night.

The Sailors trailed their North Iowa Cedar League rivals 7-0 before following a one-run fourth inning with three in fifth.

John Rausch led Columbus’ offense with four singles and three RBIs. Connor Knudtson doubled home two runs and Josh Merrifield drove in two with a triple during his lone at bat.

Cody Hellman picked up the win voer Columbus after holding Sumner-Fredericksburg to one run over the final two innings.

Conner Piehl led the Cougars with three runs scored, two hits and an RBI.

KENNEDY 5, WATERLOO EAST 0: Stranded baserunners cost the Trojans during a shutout loss to Kennedy. The Cougars pulled away with a three-run fourth inning.

Softball

LINN-MAR 5-7, WATERLOO EAST 4-3: At Marion, Linn-Mar (4-0) took advantage of one big inning in each game to remain undefeated.