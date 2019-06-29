{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus' baseball team split a pair of games Saturday in tournament action at Riverfront Stadium.

The Sailors secured a convincing 13-3 victory over Grundy Center, and fell behind early during a 7-4 loss to Davenport North.

Carter Gallagher led Columbus against Grundy Center by driving in four runs on three hits. Blake Freeseman, Parker Westhoff, Robert Porth and Gallagher each drove in runs during a five-run fifth inning after the Sailors put up a five spot in the previous frame.

Freeseman worked four innings and struck out five while allowing just one earned run to secure the victory in the five-inning shortened game.

Against Davenport North, the Sailors well into a 6-0 hole after the top of the third before scoring runs in three consecutive innings to get back into the game. Ben Sinnott, Ray Seidel, Freeseman and Porth each recorded RBIs for Columbus.

