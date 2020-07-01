You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro roundup: Columbus baseball clicks against Decorah
0 comments
top story

Metro roundup: Columbus baseball clicks against Decorah

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus' offense came to life Wednesday during a non-conference game against Decorah.

After the Vikings (7-3) rallied to tie the score at five in the top of the third inning, Columbus (8-4) recorded one run in the bottom of the frame. The Sailors then added nine runs in the fourth inning and secured a 16-5 mercy rule victory over Decorah.

Connor Knudtson led the Sailors with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Hartz recorded a pair of hits and scored three runs.

Columbus pitcher John Rausch struck out eight and allowed just one earned run over five innings.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Linescores

Baseball

COLUMBUS 16, DECORAH 5

Decorah;104;00 -- 5;6;2

Columbus;511;9x -- 16;15;3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News