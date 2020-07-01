Metro roundup: Columbus baseball clicks against Decorah

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus' offense came to life Wednesday during a non-conference game against Decorah.
After the Vikings (7-3) rallied to tie the score at five in the top of the third inning, Columbus (8-4) recorded one run in the bottom of the frame. The Sailors then added nine runs in the fourth inning and secured a 16-5 mercy rule victory over Decorah.
Connor Knudtson led the Sailors with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Hartz recorded a pair of hits and scored three runs.
Columbus pitcher John Rausch struck out eight and allowed just one earned run over five innings.
