WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus won a pair of North Iowa Cedar League baseball thrillers Monday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Blake Freeseman fired a four-hit shutout as the Sailors won 2-0, and Columbus pulled off the sweep with a 3-2 walk-off win.

The Sailors (10-6-1) picked up a run in the first inning of Freeseman’s start with the help of an error, and Ben Liebold went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-10) got a pair of hits from Brett Meyer and a five-hit pitching effort from Colten Dralle, but couldn’t put anything together against Freeseman.

An error in the bottom of the ninth inning provided the winning run in Columbus’ 3-2 win.

The Cougars plated a pair of first-inning runs before the Sailors tied it with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Parker Westhoff had a pair of hits for Columbus while Meyer had two more for Sumner-Fredericksburg. Robbie Porth started the game for the Sailors before A.J. Muniz and Carter Gallagher came on to provide 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Columbus has won nine of its last 11 games.

Softball

COLUMBUS 8-3, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0-0: Kayla Sproul threw a four-hit shutout in the opener of Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.

She was even better in the nightcap as she no-hit the Cougars (7-8) to complete the Sailor sweep.

Columbus (12-2) used a four-run fourth highlighted by Sydney Schultz’s three-run homer to break open the first game. Taylor Hogan was 2-for-3, Alivia Schultz was 3-for-3 with a double and Sydney Schultz finished with two hits and five RBIs.

The Sailors made the most of four hits in the second game. Hogan led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Columbus added runs in the third and fourth innings.

Linescores

Baseball

COLUMBUS 2-3, SUM.-FRED. 0-2

First game

Sum.-Fred. 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Columbus 100 001 x — 2 5 0

WP — Freeseman. LP — Dralle. 2B — Freeseman (Col).

Second game

Sum.-Fred. 200 000 000 — 2 5 5

Columbus 000 110 001 — 3 6 3

WP — Gallagher. LP — Jacobson. 2B — Meyer (S-F).

Softball

COLUMBUS 8-3, SUM.-FRED.0-0

First game

Sum.-Fred 000 000 — 0 4 1

Columbus 111 401 — 8 9 1

WP — Sproul. LP — Nuss. 2B — Schott (Col), A. Schultz (Col), Little (Col). HR — S. Schultz (Col).

Second game

Sum.-Fred. 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

Columbus 101 100 0 — 3 4 1

WP — Sproul. LP — Meyer. 2B — S. Schultz (Col). HR — Hogan (Col).

