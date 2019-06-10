WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus won a pair of North Iowa Cedar League baseball thrillers Monday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Blake Freeseman fired a four-hit shutout as the Sailors won 2-0, and Columbus pulled off the sweep with a 3-2 walk-off win.
The Sailors (10-6-1) picked up a run in the first inning of Freeseman’s start with the help of an error, and Ben Liebold went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-10) got a pair of hits from Brett Meyer and a five-hit pitching effort from Colten Dralle, but couldn’t put anything together against Freeseman.
An error in the bottom of the ninth inning provided the winning run in Columbus’ 3-2 win.
The Cougars plated a pair of first-inning runs before the Sailors tied it with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Parker Westhoff had a pair of hits for Columbus while Meyer had two more for Sumner-Fredericksburg. Robbie Porth started the game for the Sailors before A.J. Muniz and Carter Gallagher came on to provide 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Columbus has won nine of its last 11 games.
Softball
COLUMBUS 8-3, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 0-0: Kayla Sproul threw a four-hit shutout in the opener of Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.
She was even better in the nightcap as she no-hit the Cougars (7-8) to complete the Sailor sweep.
Columbus (12-2) used a four-run fourth highlighted by Sydney Schultz’s three-run homer to break open the first game. Taylor Hogan was 2-for-3, Alivia Schultz was 3-for-3 with a double and Sydney Schultz finished with two hits and five RBIs.
The Sailors made the most of four hits in the second game. Hogan led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Columbus added runs in the third and fourth innings.
Linescores
Baseball
COLUMBUS 2-3, SUM.-FRED. 0-2
First game
You have free articles remaining.
Sum.-Fred. 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Columbus 100 001 x — 2 5 0
WP — Freeseman. LP — Dralle. 2B — Freeseman (Col).
Second game
Sum.-Fred. 200 000 000 — 2 5 5
Columbus 000 110 001 — 3 6 3
WP — Gallagher. LP — Jacobson. 2B — Meyer (S-F).
Softball
COLUMBUS 8-3, SUM.-FRED.0-0
First game
Sum.-Fred 000 000 — 0 4 1
Columbus 111 401 — 8 9 1
WP — Sproul. LP — Nuss. 2B — Schott (Col), A. Schultz (Col), Little (Col). HR — S. Schultz (Col).
Second game
Sum.-Fred. 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Columbus 101 100 0 — 3 4 1
WP — Sproul. LP — Meyer. 2B — S. Schultz (Col). HR — Hogan (Col).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.