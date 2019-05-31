WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-4 walk-off win over Wapsie Valley Friday night before lightning suspended the second game in the second inning.
After the Sailors (4-4-1) tied the game in the seventh, Carter Gallagher drove in the winner with a single that was his third hit of the night.
Wapsie Valley (4-2), which saw a four-game winning streak end, got two hits each from Trevor Sauerbrei, Tyler Ott (both doubles) and Ethan Oltrogge.
C.R. XAVIER 9-3, CEDAR FALLS 4-2: Cedar Rapids Xavier improved to 5-0 with a pair of wins over Cedar Falls (3-3).
The Saints did most of their damage early in the first game, scoring eight of their runs in the first four innings. Nick Banowetz homered and knocked in three runs.
Cedar Falls rallied for three in the fifth, but couldn't get any more against the Saints' bullpen.
In game two, Xavier got a walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning that broke a 2-2 tie.
I.C. HIGH 15-5, WAT. EAST 0-3: Iowa City High cruised in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader against Waterloo East, then had to rally to top the Trojans in the second game.
East (1-11) scored three times in the second inning for a 3-2 lead, but couldn't hold it as Iowa City High answered with two in the bottom of the third to regain the lead. Zachary Kuepker had a big night for City High (5-1) with a home run and four RBIs.
Softball
DUB. HEMPSTEAD 13-23, WAT. WEST 0-2: Dubuque Hempstead overwhelmed Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader Friday.
The 14th-ranked Mustangs (5-3) scored three runs in the opening inning and five in both the second and third innings of the opener. West finished with just one hit and helped Hempstead with five errors.
Fielding miscues continued to plague the Wahawks (0-7) in game two as nine more errors contributed to a Hempstead attack that put 17 runs on the board in the opening inning. Josie Bauler homered for West.
