CEDAR RAPIDS -- Freshman Aly Wiesenhofer scored the game's only goal and Cedar Rapids Prairie blanked Cedar Falls 1-0 in a Class 3A girls' regional soccer semifinal Wednesday.
The 10th-ranked Hawks (14-2) allowed only two Cedar Falls shots on goal as they advanced to the regional finals.
The Tigers, who finished with a 4-14 record, got 16 saves from goalkeeper Annika Strohm.
