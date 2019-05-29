{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Freshman Aly Wiesenhofer scored the game's only goal and Cedar Rapids Prairie blanked Cedar Falls 1-0 in a Class 3A girls' regional soccer semifinal Wednesday.

The 10th-ranked Hawks (14-2) allowed only two Cedar Falls shots on goal as they advanced to the regional finals.

The Tigers, who finished with a 4-14 record, got 16 saves from goalkeeper Annika Strohm.

