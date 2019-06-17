FARLEY — Cedar Falls was unable to solve a pair of Western Dubuque pitchers Monday as the No. 2-ranked Bobcats handed the Tigers 3-0 and 9-0 Mississippi Valley Conference baseball setbacks.
Casey Perrenoud allowed only two hits and struck out 13 with no walks in the 3-0 win. Damon Jaeger and Sam Goodman gave him all the offensive support he needed with an RBI each.
Goodman pitched a complete game five-hitter in the 9-0 win. Western Dubuque (19-2) scored in each of the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead. Zach Bierman drove in three runs and Payton Quagliano and Jaeger knocked in two apiece.
Cedar Falls fell to 8-10 on the season.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 3-10, WATERLOO WEST 1-0: Dubuque Wahlert got stellar pitching and dealt Waterloo West a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader setback Monday.
Charlie Jaeger and Matty Schmitz combined on a three-hitter in the opening victory, then freshman Aaron Savary completed the sweep with a two-hitter in the nightcap.
You have free articles remaining.
Schmitz led the offensive attack with five hits on the day as the Golden Eagles improved to 8-9. West slipped to 6-12.
DUBUQUE SENIOR 10-11, WATERLOO EAST 0-0: Dubuque Senior started both games with five-run first innings and cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep over Waterloo East.
The Mustangs (6-12) tacked on two runs in the third and three more in the fourth on the way to their 10-0 win. Sam Link homered and knocked in three runs and Tommy Casey drove in a pair as part of a six-hit attack. Johnny Blake and Jacob Bakey allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound.
In the 11-0 win, Senior followed its five-run first with five more in the second. The Mustangs had eight base hits with Link and Shane Arnold driving in two runs each. Pitcher Trevor Huinker allowed two hits while going all five innings.
East fell to 1-25 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.