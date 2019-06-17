{{featured_button_text}}

FARLEY — Cedar Falls was unable to solve a pair of Western Dubuque pitchers Monday as the No. 2-ranked Bobcats handed the Tigers 3-0 and 9-0 Mississippi Valley Conference baseball setbacks.

Casey Perrenoud allowed only two hits and struck out 13 with no walks in the 3-0 win. Damon Jaeger and Sam Goodman gave him all the offensive support he needed with an RBI each.

Goodman pitched a complete game five-hitter in the 9-0 win. Western Dubuque (19-2) scored in each of the first three innings to build a 5-0 lead. Zach Bierman drove in three runs and Payton Quagliano and Jaeger knocked in two apiece.

Cedar Falls fell to 8-10 on the season.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT 3-10, WATERLOO WEST 1-0: Dubuque Wahlert got stellar pitching and dealt Waterloo West a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader setback Monday.

Charlie Jaeger and Matty Schmitz combined on a three-hitter in the opening victory, then freshman Aaron Savary completed the sweep with a two-hitter in the nightcap.

Schmitz led the offensive attack with five hits on the day as the Golden Eagles improved to 8-9. West slipped to 6-12.

DUBUQUE SENIOR 10-11, WATERLOO EAST 0-0: Dubuque Senior started both games with five-run first innings and cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep over Waterloo East.

The Mustangs (6-12) tacked on two runs in the third and three more in the fourth on the way to their 10-0 win. Sam Link homered and knocked in three runs and Tommy Casey drove in a pair as part of a six-hit attack. Johnny Blake and Jacob Bakey allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound.

In the 11-0 win, Senior followed its five-run first with five more in the second. The Mustangs had eight base hits with Link and Shane Arnold driving in two runs each. Pitcher Trevor Huinker allowed two hits while going all five innings.

East fell to 1-25 on the season.

