MARION -- Waterloo Columbus held its own against another highly ranked baseball opponent Monday before Class 3A's fifth-ranked Marion slipped away with a 3-1 non-conference win.
The Sailors (21-13-1) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Indians (24-5) got an RBI triple from Gage Franck in the bottom of the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Columbus outhit Marion 5-4 with Blake Freeseman collecting two hits in three at-bats. Parker Westhoff allowed just four hits and two earned runs while going the distance on the mound for the Sailors.
In other baseball Monday involving metro teams, second-ranked Iowa City West took a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader from Cedar Falls, 13-3 and 7-1. Iowa City West improved to 28-6 while the Tigers slipped to 14-18.
Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-14) swept Waterloo West 7-4 and 15-3. The Wahawks fell to 7-21 on the season. Iowa City Liberty defeated Waterloo East by 13-3 and 7-1 scores. Liberty improved to 17-15 while East stands at 1-35.
Softball
DUB. WAHLERT 10-14, WATERLOO WEST 1-11: Dubuque Wahlert climbed over the .500 mark for the season (21-19) with a Mississippi Valley Conference softball sweep over Waterloo West Monday.
The Wahawks fell to 5-31.
