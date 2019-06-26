{{featured_button_text}}
DECORAH — Waterloo Columbus got strong starting pitcher from Robbie Porth and never trailed Wednesday as the Sailors topped Decorah 8-4 in non-conference baseball action.

Porth went six innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Blake Freeseman had a two-run single for the Sailors (17-10-1) and Ben Sinnott homered and knocked in three runs.

Sinnott, Tristan Wright and Ben Leibold all had two hits apiece for Columbus.

Decorah fell to 11-12.

Softball

COLUMBUS 10-15, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 3-5: Fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus piled up 25 base hits and outscored Aplington-Parkersburg in a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader Wednesday.

The Sailors erupted for five runs in the second and four in the third inning of game one.

Sydney Schultz doubled and blasted a three-run homer while Alivia Schultz added a two-run blast. Pitcher Kayla Sproul reached another milestone by collecting her 500th career strikeout.

In the second game, Columbus (25-3) scored four times in the first and never let up. Jalila Hart had three hits, including two triples, and Reagan Lindsay went 3-for-3 with a double.

Sarah Gaul homered in game two for A-P (5-13).

Linescores

Baseball

COLUMBUS 8, DECORAH 4

Columbus 201 200 3 — 8 11 1

Decorah 000 101 2 — 4 5 3

Porth, Muniz (7) and Rausch. Schneberger and Tyler. WP — Porth. LP — Schneberger. 2B — Leibold (Col), Wright (Col), Murphy (Dec), McCabe (Dec). HR — Sinnott (Col).

Records: Columbus 17-10-1, Decorah 11-12.

Softball

COLUMBUS 10-15, APL.-PARK. 3-5

First game

Columbus 154 000 0 — 10 13 1

Apl.-Park. 000 102 0 — 3 5 2

WP — Sproul. LP — Derries. 2B — S. Schultz (Col), Gaul (A-P). HR — A. Schultz (Col), S. Schultz (Col).

Second game

Columbus 410 244 — 15 12 2

Apl.-Park. 200 102 — 5 7 4

WP — Hewitt. LP — Derries. 2B — Lindsay (Col). 3B — Hart 2 (Col). HR — Gaul (A-P).

Records: Columbus 25-3, Aplington-Parkersburg 5-13.

