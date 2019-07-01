{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus needed just three innings Monday to pin a 17-2 non-conference baseball loss on Dunkerton.

The Sailors (19-11-1) broke a 2-2 tie with a 13-run second inning. John Rausch had a single, a double and knocked in three runs during the inning, Ben Sinnott doubled in two runs, Ben Leibold and an RBI double, AJ Muniz added a three-run triple, Carter Gallagher slapped an RBI single and Parker Westhoff and Robert Porth drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs.

Dunkerton fell to 2-13 on the season.

Linescores

COLUMBUS 17, DUNKERTON 2

Dunkerton 200 — 2 2 4

Columbus 2(13)2 — 17 9 0

WP — Muniz. LP — Rich. 2B — Seidel (Col), Leibold (Col), Rausch (Col), Sinnott (Col). 3B — Muniz (Col).

