LA PORTE CITY — Fourth-ranked Waterloo Columbus combined strong pitching and explosive offense for a 9-0, 11-1 North Iowa Cedar League softball sweep of Union Community Wednesday.
In the opener, Kayla Sproul was 3-for-4 while Taylor Hogan and Jalila Hart had two hits each as part of a 13-hit Sailor attack. Sproul scattered five hits to pick up the pitching win.
The second game was just 1-0 after three innings when Columbus (17-3) broke it open with a four-run fourth and then broke it wide open with another four-spot in the seventh.
Hogan was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, Alivia Schultz was 3-for-4 and Jenna Schott finished 2-for-4 as the Sailors piled up 15 base hits. Sproul allowed just six hits by Union (4-10).
Baseball
COLUMBUS 4-1, UNION 2-2: Columbus rallied to win the opener with a pair of sixth-inning runs, but Union held off the Sailors in a game two pitching dual.
Ben Sinnott went 4-for-4 in the first game while Rhett Peters and Henry Powers had multiple hits for the Knights. Ben Liebold was the winning pitcher, striking out seven while going the distance.
Columbus (15-9-1) outhit Union (2-13) 8-3 in the nightcap, but couldn’t come up with a big hit against Knights pitcher Anthony Kiler. It was a 1-1 game when Ben Behrens knocked in the eventual winning run with a ground out in the fourth inning for Union.
Carter Gallagher, Parker Westhoff and Joe Dunlay all had two hits each for Columbus.
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 7-11, WATERLOO WEST 2-1: Class 3A’s top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier swept a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader from Waterloo West.
The Saints (19-2) used a four-run second to grab control in the first game, then built a 4-0 lead on the way to the game two win. West slipped to 6-14 on the season.
