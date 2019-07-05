CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy traded one-run wins Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Cougars won by a 2-1 margin while Cedar Falls claimed a 4-3 win.
Mason Behn allowed just three Tiger hits in the 2-1 victory. Kennedy scored single runs in the first and fourth innings.
Cedar Falls (14-16) jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first inning of the second game. The Cougars (11-17) got with 3-2 in the fourth, but the Tigers made it a two-run lead in the top of the fifth and that was just enough for the win.
You have free articles remaining.
Softball
EAST DROPS TWO: Waterloo East fell to Davenport West 8-4 and to Oskaloosa 10-0 Friday on the first day of the Iowa City West Invitational.
A six run fourth inning carried Davenport West (16-16) to victory. Kenidi Adams scored twice and knocked in two runs while Brooklyn Kiewiet had a pair of hits for East.
Against Oskaloosa (19-13), Adams had the only base hit for the Trojans (4-31).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.