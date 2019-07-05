{{featured_button_text}}
East High School logo

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy traded one-run wins Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball doubleheader.

The Cougars won by a 2-1 margin while Cedar Falls claimed a 4-3 win.

Mason Behn allowed just three Tiger hits in the 2-1 victory. Kennedy scored single runs in the first and fourth innings.

Cedar Falls (14-16) jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first inning of the second game. The Cougars (11-17) got with 3-2 in the fourth, but the Tigers made it a two-run lead in the top of the fifth and that was just enough for the win.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Softball

EAST DROPS TWO: Waterloo East fell to Davenport West 8-4 and to Oskaloosa 10-0 Friday on the first day of the Iowa City West Invitational.

A six run fourth inning carried Davenport West (16-16) to victory. Kenidi Adams scored twice and knocked in two runs while Brooklyn Kiewiet had a pair of hits for East.

Against Oskaloosa (19-13), Adams had the only base hit for the Trojans (4-31).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments