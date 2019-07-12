CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson pulled out a pair of one-run baseball wins over Cedar Falls Friday night at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
The J-Hawks (21-15) escaped with an 8-7 win in the opener on a game-ending double play.
Jefferson then completed the sweep with a 4-3 victory after Cedar Falls (14-21) loaded the bases with no outs.
DUB. SENIOR 18-8, WATERLOO WEST 7-2: Dubuque Senior took a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games from Waterloo West Friday.
In their 18-7 win, the Rams scored 10 runs in the second inning and finished with 18 base hits, including two home runs from Ethan Herber and another from Johnny Blake.
Senior (18-18) had just five hits in its 8-2 win, but got six strong innings on the mound from Luke Kuennen, who allowed just three hits and struck out 10 with no walks.
West fell to 8-23 on the season.
C.R. KENNEDY 13-8, WATERLOO EAST 3-0: Cedar Rapids Kennedy cruised past Waterloo East in Mississippi Valley action.
The Cougars improved to 15-20 while the Trojans fell to 1-37.
