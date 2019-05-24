{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Freshman Sydney Herzmann scored the game's only goal as Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-0 Friday in a Class 3A girls' regional soccer matchup.

Elli Gruhn led the Tigers with six total shots and Nicole Motzko had four, but Herzmann was the only one to find the back of the net.

Annika Strohm had four saves in goal for Cedar Falls.

Now 4-13, the Tigers play at 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Prairie defeated Cedar Falls 3-0 during a regular-season meeting.

