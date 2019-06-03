{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Cedar Falls cruised to a 14-1 victory over Waterloo East Monday night in a metro baseball matchup.

The Tigers took control from the start with five first-inning runs. They made it 7-0 in the second and after East (1-12) scored its only run in the bottom of the third, Cedar Falls (4-3) closed it out with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Tanner Schiefelbein and Mitch Young had three hits each for the Tigers while Casey Sole had two hits and drove in two runs. Drew Hoth knocked in four for Cedar Falls while Conner Gerdes also had two RBIs. Cedar Falls finished with 13 base hits while holding East to three hits. East visits Cedar Falls for a single varsity game Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Softball

CEDAR FALLS 7-0, DUB. SENIOR 2-12: Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior split a Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader Monday night.

The Tigers won 7-2 while the Rams cruised to a 12-0 victory.

Cedar Falls got a strong pitching performance from Cyrah Rasmussen in its win. She went the distance and allowed two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts. Kya Kaeppel went 3-for-4 while Maddy McFarland, Myah Brinker and Tjaden Petersen had two hits each. Petersen knocked in three runs.

Senior erupted for 10 runs in the second inning during its 12-0 win. Cedar Falls had just one hit in a game that lasted just three innings.

