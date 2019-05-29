WATERLOO — Waterloo West pitcher Max Paxton knew there was limited margin for error.
Yet, when Paxton got into a jam, his defense answered the bell throughout Wednesday night’s game at Waterloo East.
Paxton threw six shutout innings and Sam Moore struck out two in the final frame for the save as West secured a three-game sweep in its early-season crosstown rivalry series with a 3-0 shutout.
“Locating was key,” said Paxton, who worked around three walks and three hits while striking out four. “I didn’t have my best stuff today, and with runners on base, we really capitalized.
“I just trusted in throwing strikes over the plate. I know my defense will make the plays with runners on. They saved me.”
Bolstered by a solid outing from its own starting pitcher, eighth-grader Justin Thomas, East (1-7) trailed by one run through the game’s first six innings with multiple opportunities to score thwarted by Wahawk fielders.
The Trojans threatened to answer West’s run in the top of the second inning when Ty Newman reached on a dropped third strike and Xander Bauler followed with a walk. Newman, however, was caught in a rundown between third and home for the second out after a throw sailed into left field on his stolen base. Paxton then retired the side with a strikeout.
West’s pitcher leaned on his third baseman, Mitch Fordyce, to make a pair of plays that stranded a runner on third in the third inning, and Moore tapped second base and threw to first for a double play that ended a two-on, no-out threat in the fourth. East was caught attempting to steal third base for the final out of the fifth inning.
“I’m not alright with it, but my baserunners were aggressive,” East coach Garrett Ramsey said. “Ty, I could have stopped him, a little bit quicker, talked to him a little bit better, but I like the aggressiveness of our baserunners. We’ve just got to keep hitting the ball hard and things will start falling our way.”
For the second time in as many weeks, West (3-1) struggled to solve East’s Thomas. The Trojan rookie held the Wahawks scoreless before West tallied its only two runs of a 2-1 victory last week against the East bullpen in the seventh inning.
This game followed a similar script. West’s only run off Thomas came when Mondre Lagow delivered an RBI single through the left side of the infield that scored Luke Fordyce, who reached on an error.
Lagow doubled in his second at-bat, but Thomas used a big breaking ball to strike him out looking with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
“He’ll control that mound and challenge that hitter,” Ramsey said of his promising varsity newcomer. “We’re striving for our pitchers to take that kind of control.”
West added a pair of insurance runs after Thomas had to leave the game because he hit the eighth-grader 90-pitch limit through six frames. Colby Adams and Chase Pabst opened the seventh inning with a pair of walks and scored on Moore’s RBI single followed by a wild pitch.
Despite witnessing too many fly ball outs — including a spectacular diving catch and running catch by East center fielder Jaxon Bentley — West coach Chad Crosby was pleased with how his team made enough key plays in pivotal moments.
“Great pitching performance by Max Paxton, outstanding job,” Crosby said. “Defense had another great effort. Eventually we get a chance to run the bases, we get guys on base, and they did what they’re supposed to do to win a ballgame. They’re showing character that we’re going to finish in the end. It’s just I’d like for us to get more runs early.”
Paxton has enjoyed the manner in which his youthful Wahawk team has come together early this season.
“I think our chemistry is great,” Paxton said. “We know we’ve got to be better and hit the ball, go up with a new approach, but we’re like a family this year. We’re excited to practice and get better every single day. We look forward to just getting on the field.”
Despite the loss, East’s Ramsey saw growth.
“We’ve got to keep building off of these,” Ramsey said. “Even if they’re losses, I’m trying to teach them how to be competitors.”
West 3, East 0
Wat. West 010 000 2 — 3 6 1
Wat. East 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Max Paxton, Sam Moore (7) and Clayton Rottinghaus. Justin Thomas, XanderBauler (7) and Mitchell Sage. WP — Paxton. LP — Thomas. Save — Moore. 2B — Mondre Lagow, Carter Schulte (West).
