Metro baseball, softball teams take the field

This is uncharted territory for beginning coaches and those more familiar with their rosters. Jesse, a teacher at Waterloo’s Highland Elementary, had been hired as a head coach in late February before the sports world shut down.

A quartet of seniors Xander Bauler, Jaxson Cooper, Mitchell Sage and Dakota Albright led informal workouts during the coaching transition period. Their leadership extended through the delay.

“There’s a lot of learning curve and things you have to find out as a first year head coach,” Jesse said. “We just took it one day at a time and tried to stay in contact with the guys as much as we can, keeping them updated with the situation and what the process was.

“I’m fortunate we’ve got four seniors that are pretty good leaders, really good guys. They’ve helped the whole transition and really have been helpful with the younger guys through the tough times.”

Precautionary guidelines to secure a safe return have been discussed at length leading into Monday’s opening practice. Reimer conducted a series of virtual meetings with athletes and parents so they knew what to anticipate in advance of the first practice.

“It went much better than I thought it was going to go,” she said after the workout was complete.