TROY MILLS — Waterloo Columbus broke a 2-2 tie with three fifth-inning runs and held off Denver 5-3 in a Class 2A district baseball semifinal Tuesday night.
The Sailors (25-14-1) return to Troy Mills Saturday to face second-ranked North Linn (36-5) at 7 p.m. in the district finals. The Lynx edged Jesup 2-1 Tuesday.
Columbus took a 2-1 lead in the third inning against Denver, then Carter Gallagher delivered a key hit in the three-run fifth after the Cyclones (18-17) pulled even.
Blake Freeseman pitched six strong innings for the Sailors, allowing six hits and two runs. Parker Westhoff got the final two outs for the save.
Offensively, Tristan Wright and Ben Sinnott had two hits each while Wright, Sinnott, Gallagher, Ben Leibold and Freeseman drove in runs. Columbus finished with nine base hits.
Denver got a pair of hits from Bryce Phelps and RBIs from Braden Powers and Layne Fober.
WATERLOO WEST 4, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 2: In a regular-season matchup, Waterloo West put together a strong all-round game to turn back Waverly-Shell Rock.
Mondre Lagow pitched a complete game six-hitter for the Wahawks, and Sam Moore delivered a clutch RBI hit with two outs in the fifth.
West (10-24) had just three hits, but took advantage of seven walks.
Payton Leonard had a pair of hits for Waverly-Shell Rock (23-14).
