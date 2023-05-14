CEDAR FALLS – Some key assets have graduated and moved on from a successful 2022 baseball season for Cedar Falls

The Tigers went 26-13 losing in the second round of the post season, but the expectations for Cedar Falls in 2023 won’t lessen and perhaps maybe even higher.

But head coach Brett Williams says that with its deep roster, Cedar Falls still have plenty of talent – especially in their pitching rotation.

“If you really dig into our stats from last year, we’ve got almost all of our pitching back,” Williams said. “Last year, we won 26 [games] with those guys.”

Leading the contingent hurlers is senior Shae Buskohl, last year’s ace. Buskohl went 6-2 in nine starts with a 1.99 earned run average. He allowed just 41 hits in 49.1 innings pitched.

Teeghen Rath and Payton Marsh each made seven starts, while Derek Woods and Reece Reints each made multiple starts.

Those throwers helped the team hold its own in the always-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference and this year, he’s banking on them doing so again.

As the younger players shape up at the plate, Williams explained that Cedar Falls will be able to rely on their pitching to hold opposing offense down until the Tigers can further strengthen their own run support.

“I think that’s always it and I think defensively, we’re going to be playing some kids in new positions that maybe they didn’t play last year,” Williams said. “But I’d rather lean on the pitching staff than I would a new offensive staff certainly in our conference where the pitching is always probably ahead of the hitting at this point and so I think that’ll be an exciting thing to watch.”

However, there are some talented hitters from last year coming to the forefront who Williams expects to sustain the offense in the meantime. Junior Colin Coonradt, who had a breakout season in 2022 with five home runs and 39 RBIs, is expected to lead their batting. This has also led to him being heavily recruited.

Last season got the Tigers to the second round of sub-state, but suffered a 14-1 loss to Iowa City Liberty. It’s a blow they’re all desiring to avenge and with the remaining talent they have on board, Williams is optimistic about the coming season and says they have their eyes on state.

“Every year, we’re going to plan on that and I think we’ve got the talent and ability to,” Williams said.

Columbus Catholic

Head coach Bob Etringer believes the Columbus Catholic Sailors are in a good position to go far in their upcoming season following a 19-11 2022.

While Carter Gallagher – the team’s offensive engine in 2022 – has graduated, Etringer still has his sights set on maintaining a high standing in the always-competitive North Iowa Cedar League.

“We definitely have big goals. There’s going to be a lot of new faces,” Etringer said. “But the goals that are set pretty high for us, we think we can attain them. We’ve just got to put in the work, now.”

It doesn’t hurt that Thomas Steele, Myles Gardner and Connor Knudtson will be back at the plate.

Knudtson hit .359 and drove in 29 runs, second only to Gallagher last summer. Steele scored 31 runs and had 12 extra base hits, while Merrifield and Myles Gardner each scored 24 times.

They’ll also have Nick Merrifield on the mound, who led Columbus in strikeouts at 40.

Gardner, Knudtson and Aiden Hosch combined to go 12-3 on the mound to give Columbus some depth

According to Etringer, it will be a daunting task with teams like Jesup, Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but the Sailors wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We try and schedule tough,” Etringer said. “We open up with metro… we play a lot of strong teams early, so it’s going to be a key to get out of the gate well, but basically the high school season, you’re building for that district meeting.”

Waterloo West

Tom Ulses expects significant improvements from the Wahawks this summer. Last year saw West at a disadvantage with injuries and a tough schedule, finishing the season with a 3-32 record.

However, there’s plenty of talent returning to the diamond and especially on the mound, with Tayvon Homolar and Josh and Alex Willis coming back to pitch.

In all West returns 26 starts. Where the Wahawks will need to see the most improvement is they walked 193 batters in 195 innings and struck out just 118. West pitchers also beaned 44 batters.

Offensively, Homolar batted .362 with 10 extra base hits and he tied for the team lead with 17 runs scored. Jesse Alcorn had seven extra base hits and hit .299, while when healthy Parker Engstrom and Cael Caughron were consistent offensive threats.

Ulses acknowledged an uphill battle for the Wahawks, but said that the attitude and grit on display during practice has given him optimism. However, only time will tell how they do in the season.

“The offseason has been very positive when we started working out as allowed by the city guidelines in mid-January, so we’ve had a lot of work with the pitchers,” Ulses said. “So just a lot of great attitude, a lot of great progress and I see a lot of growth… I just feel like they’ve really improved a lot, but we’ll know for sure once we start playing real games.”

Waterloo East

While the 10 wins the Trojans chalked up last season may be ignored by some, coach Eric Jesse said it’s their best year since at least 2009, and he’s keen to build on that progress as they navigate the Iowa Alliance Conference.

While there are some softer teams to make gains on, they’re likely to face a considerable challenge when they run into opponents like Ottumwa and Mason City.

Some of the players that helped get East to a double-digit record last year included DeMaris Henderson, who was one of the team’s top hitters as a sophomore, along with Maddox Harn and brothers Gavin and Caleb Peters. They’ll be back, each of them eager to fill the cleats of now-graduated Caleb Spooner.

Henderson socked nine doubles and had 11 extra base hits in total while hitting .260 and leading the Trojans with 19 RBIs. Caleb Peters knocked in 16 as an eighth-grader.

Probably the biggest boost for East will be the return of ace, Justin Thomas. Thomas missed the last 22 games of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Jesse said Thomas is 100 percent cleared to play in 2023.

When he went down, Thomas was 4-2 on the mound with 44 strike outs in 32 2/3 innings pitch with a 3.43 ERA.

Harn logged the second most innings pitch with 41, striking out 40.

Like West, East has shown promise in practice. The team is highly competitive and Jesse is encouraging it all and preaching for more.

“Little things like that, promoting that competition isn’t easy,” Jesse said. “There’s the guys that we’re playing want to beat us as bad we want to beat them, and treating every rep like it’s a serious rep and proving every day and talking about [how]… the next pitch is always the most important pitch.”

PHOTOS: Class 2A state qualifying track at Osage 051223-spt-osage-track-boys-3,200.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-boys 400.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-denver-4x200 girls.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-denver-4x800 051223-spt-osage-track-forest city and denver dual 4x800.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-girls 100.1.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-girls dmr fc.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-100 hurdles