Metro baseball: Cedar Falls embraces the fight during sweep

Jaden Kramer delivered a strong pitching performance for the Tigers in the second game. He came on in the fifth inning and retired the first four batters he faced.

A determined East squad battled the Tigers close in a hard-fought Game 1 before Cedar Falls pulled away late.

The Trojans broke on top early before the Tigers regained control. East battled back to draw within a run in the top of the sixth inning. East’s Xander Bauler delivered a two-run single to right field to cut the Cedar Falls lead to 5-4.

The Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning, striking for five runs. Drew Hoth crushed a ball off the fence in left-center field to drive in two runs before Brody Bartlett followed by lining a two-run triple into right field.

“East is a lot better than they have been – they surprised me and their pitching is better,” Hoth said. “We didn’t play our greatest game, but we got the job done. We are a young team and we just need to keep working.”

Barlett finished 3-for-4 in the opener while driving in five runs.

Hoth launched three deep drives into almost the same spot in left-center during the twinbill. He had four RBIs on Tuesday.