LUCK OF THE CYCLONES

DENVER – The pressure was on and the stakes were high in their biggest game of the season.
So, what were the Denver Cyclones doing in their dugout during the tense, stress-filled final inning?
Eating Lucky Charms, of course.
As they looked to close their substate finals win against Jesup, Cyclone players and coaches were munching on the frosted cereal with marshmallow surprises.
“We needed some luck on our side,” Denver coach Dustin Rewerts said with a laugh. “When we need something good to happen, Lucky Charms has helped make it happen.”
The Cyclones were both lucky and very good in their substate finals win over No. 5 Jesup, edging the 26-win J-Hawks in a gritty 3-2 victory to advance to state.
In a game that went down to the wire, the Cyclones pulled out a 3-2 win over the J-Hawks in Waverly to earn their fifth state tournament berth, four of them since 2016.
Denver is headed to state for the fifth time, including three straight trips from 2016-18.
The Cyclones (18-18) have won 10 of their last 12 games after playing a challenging schedule early in the season. Denver will be the No. 6 seed in Class 2A for state and will face No. 3 Camanche (23-6) in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carroll.
Midway through the season, Denver assistant coach Travis Miller started bringing a new box of Lucky Charms into the dugout for games.
“Everybody takes a handful of cereal and eats it right before each game,” Rewerts said. “During the Jesup game, we broke the Lucky Charms back out in the seventh inning. Coach Miller walked around with the box and he poured cereal into everyone’s hands. I held my hand out and then ate some. I still had cereal stuck in my teeth when I was doing interviews after the game.”
The Cyclones entered the postseason with just a 15-18 record, but they feature one of the state’s best pitchers in Bryce Phelps.
The multi-talented senior, a Southeastern Community College commit, turned in a dominant performance in the substate win over Jesup. He struck out eight in six-plus innings.
Phelps will be playing in his third state tournament. He played at state in 2017 and 2018 as an eighth-grader and a freshman.
“It definitely helps to have the experience of playing on a big stage like that,” Phelps said. “Everybody’s goal is to win a state championship. We just to have focus on what we can control and play our game. We’re excited to have this opportunity.”
Phelps is 5-2 this season with a 2.79 earned-run average. He has 89 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings. He also is batting .473 from his leadoff spot in the loaded Denver lineup.
“Bryce wants this really bad,” Rewerts said. “He has to be one of the top pitchers going down there for state. He gives our whole team confidence. And he’s a great hitter as well.
“Bryce has a good fastball and he throws consistently in the mid-80s. He may have been in the upper 80s against Jesup. He has a very good breaking pitch to keep guys off-balance. And he can throw a changeup that is pretty effective.”
Denver is more than just a one-man show.
“We are getting contributions from so many guys,” Rewerts said. “It’s not just Bryce Phelps. We have different players who have stepped up. It’s been a total team effort.
“Layne Fober has had some big hits for us. Kaden Miller had a big double against Jesup. And Mason Thurm made a great diving play at second base that saved us a run against Jesup. We’ve had a lot of guys deliver.”
Cyclone junior Cale Neuendorf is batting .339 with 39 RBIs. Junior Braden Powers, who earned the save in the substate finals, is hitting .330 with a team-leading 41 runs driven in.
Powers is 5-3 with a 1.81 ERA and the one big save to send his team to state.
Denver knocked off ranked teams Dike-New Hartford and Jesup on its road to Carroll.
Two-time defending state champion Van Meter (28-7) is the lone ranked team in the eight-team Class 2A field. The Bulldogs are ranked second and will be the No. 1 seed at state.
“Once you get to the state tournament, you still have to go through some really good teams no matter if they are ranked or not,” Rewerts said. “The 2A bracket does look wide-open, but it won’t be easy. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We know anything can happen.
“We feel good about our chances. We have a pretty good spot on the bracket. We will have Phelps pitching in our first game and he gives us a great chance to win. But it will be a tall task, no matter how we are playing.”
Denver has a strong team, but being considered an underdog has been a huge motivator.
“We’ve been feeding off that,” Rewerts said. “We aren’t going to have a flashy record because we play a tough non-conference schedule. That enables us to peak at the right time of the year. Our kids have bought into what we’re doing. They know what is possible and know what we’re capable of.”
Rewerts knows his team will have its hands full in its first game against Camanche, a team that is making its third state appearance and first since 1996. The Indians won a Class 3A state title in their other state trip in 1987.
“They’re a good team – everybody at state is tough,” Rewerts said. “Offensively, they hit the ball really well. And they have a couple pitchers who get the job done.
“I told our guys that everybody is going into the state tournament with a 0-0 record. We just have to show up Tuesday. And, if we play like we’re capable, we like our chances.”
The Cyclones also are looking for their first state tournament win in school history.
“We will just try to keep everything as normal as possible and do what we’ve been doing,” Rewerts said. “We will just focus on the task at hand and try to play our best.”
Fober, a senior, who delivered the clutch, game-winning two-run double against Jesup, was asked about his team’s chances at state.
“We are playing our hottest baseball of the season,” Fober said after the win in the substate finals. “We just knocked off two ranked teams. Why not do it again?”
You can bet there will be Lucky Charms in the Denver dugout again when they take the field Tuesday.
“We’ve had a blast with it,” Phelps said. “Whenever you need a boost or something doesn’t go your way, you grab a handful of Lucky Charms to change your luck. It kind of helps break the tension in a big pressure game. It’s something we think is cool, and I believe it has really helped us calm down and relax. We’ve definitely had fun with it.”
They open a new box before every game, so the Cyclones will be packing three boxes of cereal for the trip to Carroll.
And who knows? Lucky Charms – the cereal known for being “magically delicious” – may play a pivotal role once again.
“We are having fun with it – the guys love it,” Rewerts said. “The first time we did it, the players ate it up. There were a couple games when Coach Miller forgot the boxes and the players let him have it a little bit. Having the Lucky Charms in the dugout is something they’ve enjoyed – and something our team has grasped onto and run with.”