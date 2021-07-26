LUCK OF THE CYCLONES: Denver to play Camanche Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“We will just try to keep everything as normal as possible and do what we’ve been doing,” Rewerts said. “We will just focus on the task at hand and try to play our best.”

Fober, a senior, who delivered the clutch, game-winning two-run double against Jesup, was asked about his team’s chances at state.

“We are playing our hottest baseball of the season,” Fober said after the win in the substate finals. “We just knocked off two ranked teams. Why not do it again?”

You can bet there will be Lucky Charms in the Denver dugout again when they take the field Tuesday.

“We’ve had a blast with it,” Phelps said. “Whenever you need a boost or something doesn’t go your way, you grab a handful of Lucky Charms to change your luck. It kind of helps break the tension in a big pressure game. It’s something we think is cool, and I believe it has really helped us calm down and relax. We’ve definitely had fun with it.”

They open a new box before every game, so the Cyclones will be packing three boxes of cereal for the trip to Carroll.

And who knows? Lucky Charms – the cereal known for being “magically delicious” – may play a pivotal role once again.

“We are having fun with it – the guys love it,” Rewerts said. “The first time we did it, the players ate it up. There were a couple games when Coach Miller forgot the boxes and the players let him have it a little bit. Having the Lucky Charms in the dugout is something they’ve enjoyed – and something our team has grasped onto and run with.”

