Baseball
- Cedar Falls High has named Brett Williams as interim head baseball coach for the 2020 season.
Williams is a former Cedar Falls player who has been an assistant coach for the Tigers since 2003. He takes over for Nick Klein, who recently resigned.
Basketball
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings' minor league basketball team will hold its annual player tryouts Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Registration is from 3-3:45 p.m. with the tryouts beginning at 4 p.m. there is a $20 non-refundable fee.
The CourtKings, two time champions in the Midwest Basketball League, are moving to the 28-team Official Basketball Association this season.
For more information, call (319) 404-5941 or email cvcourtkings@yahoo.com.
Football
- Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.
The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday's contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players.
Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.
