Baseball

  • A pair of Waterloo Columbus baseball standouts earned second-team Class 2A all-district recognition from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on honor squads announced this week.

Senior pitcher Blake Freeseman and junior third baseman Ben Sinnott represent the Sailors on the all-Northeast District team. Freeseman went 7-0 on the mound with a 1.48 earned-run average and a .202 opponents' batting average.

Sinnott hit a team-best .425 with 17 doubles, two homers and 37 RBIs.

Other metro all-district selections include Cedar Falls second baseman Mitch Young (first team), Cedar Falls catcher Casey Sole (second team) and Waterloo West's Mitch Fordyce (second team).

Basketball

  • The Inspiring Men Prime Time Basketball League will begin its playoffs Friday.

Second-round games are slated for Wednesday, Aug. 7 with the championship game Friday, Aug. 9 at Carver Academy middle school.

