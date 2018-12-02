Baseball
- Chad Crosby has been recommended to the Waterloo Board of Education to be the next head baseball coach at West High.
Crosby is a graduate of Warner University and served as an assistant collegiate baseball coach at Southeastern University where he was part of two national runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes.
Crosby became the head baseball coach at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla., in 2014. His last three teams at George Jenkins were district champions and his 2018 team made the state final four. In addition, his 2018 team was ranked as high as seventh nationally in USA Today’s Top 25 poll.
“We are very excited to have Chad Crosby take over our baseball program,” West director of athletics Dr. Anthony Pappas said in a news release. “He has a tremendous background in baseball and he has a proven track record of success.”
Basketball
- Learfield and some of its Iowa affiliates will not air a radio ad supporting suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
Loyal Hawkeye Fans, Inc. is sponsoring the pro-Dolphin ad that will run on several stations during his two-game suspension. Learfield suspended Dolphin for comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to air during Tuesday’s game against Pitt.
Hawkeye booster Nick Ryan says he’s behind the pro-Dolphin group and his family’s putting $12,000 into the campaign. The ad calls the broadcaster a Hawkeye “down to his core,” notes that he’s apologized and says it’s time for him “to get back behind the mic.”
- Waterloo Leisure Services has openings remaining for its Adult Basketball League that plays on Wednesday nights beginning Jan. 9 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Players must be out of high school. Registration fee is $275 and the deadline is Jan. 2. Call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org for more information.
Soccer
- Luther College received a pair of honors from the United Soccer Coaches Friday.
Men’s head coach Chris Garcia-Prats and his staff were named North Region Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Norse to a 19-4-1 season, an American Rivers Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament where Luther reached the quarterfinals.
In addition, senior midfielder Aidan O’Driscoll of St. Louis Park, Minn., was named to the USC All-America third team. He collected 15 points during the season with six goals.
Volleyball
- Registration is open for the Cedar Valley SportsPlex eight-week men’s, women’s and co-ed spring adult volleyball leagues that play at gymnasiums around the metro area beginning Jan. 7.
The fee to participate is $87. For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Taekwondo
- Cedar Valley SportsPlex is offering beginner, intermediate and adult levels of Taekwondo through Misting Dragon Martial Arts beginning Jan. 7.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Lifeguarding
- A Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class will be offered by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex Dec. 14-16.
For more information, contact Leann Nefzger at leann.nefzger@waterloo-ia.org.
