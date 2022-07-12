Jesup comes up short in substate final

CEDAR RAPIDS – Jesup baseball saw its season come to an end at the hands of Dyersville Beckman Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final at Mount Mercy University diamond.

The J-Hawks took an early lead against the Trailblazers, but couldn’t keep up with their hitting, which went white hot in the third and fourth, helping them to an 8-1 finish.

“Strikeouts on them were pretty tough,” head coach Bruce Wall said after. “They never took their foot off the gas. We tried to keep the pressure on, so we didn’t have an answer for them tonight.”

Both teams failed to produce runs in the first inning, but Jesup got the scoring started in the second inning when senior Parker McHone got on with a single. Another hit by Cale Schissel advanced him to third, but a bad throw to the base allowed him to score on the error.

The Trailblazers responded in the top of the third with a pair of runs. Leadoff hitter Luke Schieltz doubled and scored on a single by Nate Offerman. With loaded bases, senior Logan Burchard beat the throw to first, avoiding a double play and allowing the runner on third to score to give Beckman a 2-1 lead.

Then in the fourth the Trailblazers took control with four straight run-scoring hits -- triple by sophomore Eli Kluesner; a double by Schieltz; a single by Offerman, with an error advancing him to third; and a sacrifice fly by Luke Sigwarth.

“That just kind of broke it open for them, a couple gaps there that got them some extra base hits,” Wall said. “We didn’t have an answer for them.”

Sigwarth in the sixth inning added an RBI triple and was batted in right after with a groundout by catcher Huehnergarth.

After scoring early, Jesup couldn't get much going against Nick Schmidt who went the distance for Beckman allowing only four hits.

“I’m still very happy with these kids, very proud of how they performed all year,” Wall said. “I mean, when we started off the season with 6-5, it made it really easy to kind of fold up shop and to walk in. And tonight, we had 20-6.”