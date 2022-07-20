Independence falls to Knights, end season at 30-12

IOWA CITY — The Independence baseball team season came to an end following a 13-3 loss to the Assumption Knights in the Class 3A semifinals, Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Mustangs entered after defeating the West Delaware Hawks, 8-7, in a seven-inning thriller while the top seeded Knights blew out the Pella Dutch, 11-1.

The Mustangs showed no signs of allowing Assumption’s status as the top overall seed in the tournament to create nerves as Indee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning according to head coach Matt Miller.

“The whole team was really proud of how we came out on the attack,” Miller said. “I can tell you this. We did not come in nervous or intimidated. Our boys were calm and ready to hit the ball.”

Following a lead off fly out to left-center, senior Marcus Beatty crushed a ball more than 374 feet over the left field wall.

A Keegan Schmitt triple brought in junior Korver Hupke from first to push the Indee lead to 2-0 within the first five batters.

Senior Teegan McEnany capped off the big inning with an RBI on an error by the Knights shortstop.

Despite their hot start, Miller added that the Mustangs expected a strong outing at the plate from their opponents.

“We also knew they were going to hit the ball well,” Miller said. “A team like that, once they start putting pressure on you, it feels like 30 seconds later there are five runs on the board. That is what they do…We knew it was going to be a challenge tonight.”

True to Indee’s expectations, Assumption responded in the bottom of the first with two runs on back-to-back RBI singles. However, two big plays by Indee shortstop Mitchell Johnson ended the inning and limited the damage as the Knights stranded two.

The Knights continued their response with a six-run, no out rally in the bottom of the second to take an 8-3 lead before the Mustangs recorded an out.

Neither team mustered any offense for the next two innings until the Knights got hot at the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

The Knights poured in five runs in the fifth to end the game in five innings, 13-3.

“We just got beat today,” Miller said. “Those are times where you tip your cap to your opponent…We made a few mistakes, but it was certainly not for a lack of effort. We are really proud of our guys. They did a great thing this season.”

The loss brings the Mustangs season record to 30-12 as Indee advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history.

Looking ahead to next season, Miller said the task at hand for the Mustangs will be to ‘get back to [state] as quickly’ as they can while acknowledging that feat is ‘never an easy task.’

Linescore

Assumption 13, Independence 3

Independence;300;00X;X – 3;3;5

Assumption;260;05X;X – 12;11;1

Jake Sidles, Palmer (2), Beatty (5) and Keegan Schmitt. Tyler Welch and Nic Orr. WP – Welch. LP – Sidles. 2B – IND: Weber. AHS: Stein, Ray. 3B – IND: Schmitt. HR – IND: Beatty.