Independence falls in 3A substate final

DUBUQUE -- Aaron Savary completed the sibling hat trick in impressive fashion Wednesday night.

The lanky junior righthander struck out 13 and allowed just four hits to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 5-1 victory over Independence in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 championship game at Petrakis Park. The youngest of the three Savary boys, he joined Alex and Austin in reaching the state tournament with the Golden Eagles.

No. 5-ranked Wahlert (30-10) advanced to the summer state tournament for the eighth time and the first time since going three straight times from 2015-17. The Eagles, who won their fourth straight, wil join seven other schools next week at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.

Independence ended its season at 27-14 and fell short of its third trip to state. The Mustangs had won three straight

Wahlert opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning after Landon Stoll drew a one-out walk and Ben Freed reached on a two-base error. Garrett Kadolph drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to right field, and Derek Tauber followed with a solid single to right-center to make it 2-0.