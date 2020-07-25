You are the owner of this article.
Independence baseball players earn all-conference honors
Independence Logo.png

INDEPENDENCE -- Independence sophomore infielder Marcus Beatty was named a first team All-WaMaC West selection. Beatty finished the season with .533 batting average, three homes runs and 17 RBI.

A quartet of Mustangs were named to the second team. That group included pitcher Korver Hupke, infielder Kaine Millard, outfielder Kaleb Lamphier and utility player Logan Schmit.

