Independence baseball players earn all-conference honors

INDEPENDENCE -- Independence sophomore infielder Marcus Beatty was named a first team All-WaMaC West selection. Beatty finished the season with .533 batting average, three homes runs and 17 RBI.
A quartet of Mustangs were named to the second team. That group included pitcher Korver Hupke, infielder Kaine Millard, outfielder Kaleb Lamphier and utility player Logan Schmit.
